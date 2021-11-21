Ashok Gehlot’s new cabinet took oath, 4 ministers of state with 11 cabinets, preference to Shakuntala Rawat along with Mamta Bhupesh

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that his government has taken the state forward on the path of development. Congress will once again form the government in the 2023 assembly elections.

The new government of Congress in Rajasthan has taken oath in a new form. On Sunday, Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath to the new ministers. Of these, 11 cabinet and 4 state ministers have been made. Mamta Bhupesh and Shakuntala Rawat are among the legislators who took oath as cabinet ministers. Apart from him, Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena, Bhajan Lal Jatav, Hemaram Choudhary, Mahendrajit Singh Malvia, Ramlal Jat, Tikaram Julie, Govind Ram Meghwal and Mahesh Joshi were sworn in as cabinet ministers. Keep in mind that on Saturday evening, all the ministers of Gehlot had resigned. The MLAs who were sworn in as ministers of state include Brijendra Singh Ola, Murari Lal Meena, Rajendra Gudda and Zahida Khan.

During the swearing-in, CM Gehlot’s tussle with the pilot camp was visible. Gehlot initially thanked the independent MLAs who supported Pilot during his rebellion. The CM said that he will always be grateful to those independent MLAs. In the high command, Gehlot gave the highest priority to Priyanka Gandhi. He said that only Priyanka, Sonia and Rahul know better how the cabinet was formed. However, a big question emerged in all this development that what would happen to Sachin Pilot. Pilot was demanding to make himself the chief minister. However, the expansion of the cabinet was pending for one and a half years. The cabinet has been formed again under the pressure of the pilot.

The shadow of Priyanka’s UP bet was seen in the cabinet expansion. Shakuntala Rawat was sworn in as a cabinet minister along with Mamta Bhupesh. Apart from these, Zahida Khan has been made Minister of State. Earlier, only one woman MLA could get a place in the Gehlot government. It should be noted that a day before the swearing in, Govind Singh Dotesara, Harish Chaudhary and Raghu Sharma had resigned, who are looking after the work of the organization. Since then, the speculations of expansion had gained strength.

Mamta Bhupesh, Bhajanlal Jatav and Tikaram Julie have been promoted as ministers of state and sworn in as cabinet ministers. In this list, five MLAs including Hemaram Chaudhary, Murarilal Meena and Brijendra Ola are considered to be of the pilot camp. Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena, who were removed from the post along with Pilot when they took a rebellious stand against the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last year, have been re-inducted in the cabinet, while six from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) joined the Congress. Among the MLAs, Rajendra Gudha has also been made a minister.

The three ministers who have been made cabinet ministers from ministers of state are from the scheduled castes. With the arrival of these new ministers in the Gehlot cabinet, the quota of maximum 30 ministers has been fulfilled. Sources said after the completion of the cabinet reshuffle process, 15 MLAs would be appointed as parliamentary secretaries and seven as advisors to the chief minister.

He wrote- In the last 35 months, our government has done the work of giving sensitive, transparent and accountable good governance to the state. Despite all the adverse circumstances, our government has taken the state forward on the path of development. The people have stamped the good governance of our government by giving victory to the Congress party in the assembly by-elections and local bodies elections held during his tenure. We all have to maintain this trust of the public in the times to come. For this, the work has to be continued with full hard work and dedication.

According to the Chief Minister- We will all take the policy, ideology and program of Congress to the general public under the leadership of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi ji with solidarity. And once again on the agenda of development, after winning the 2023 assembly elections, will again form the government in Rajasthan.