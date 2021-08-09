Ashok Kumar Dilip Kumar Friendship Films Scene On Set During Shooting Of 1951 Movie Deedar Hit Songs Nargis

Late actor Dilip Kumar has worked in many hit films in his career. The film Deedar proved to be a milestone in Dilip Kumar’s career. Nargis, Nimmi and Ashok Kumar were seen in this film along with Dilip Kumar. Ashok Kumar and Dilip Kumar were already very good friends. On the set of the film, Dilip Kumar had said something about the role of Ashok Kumar, which was later told by Ashok Kumar in front of everyone.

Dilip Kumar himself had mentioned this in an interview. Dilip Kumar had told, ‘I am a person who wants to see good in everyone’s character. I remember once I said the same thing to Ashok Bhaiya. I told Ashok Kumar during the shooting of Deedar that I think he is not paying attention to your scenes. You tell them that I regret doing this character or file a protest.

The character was learned by going to the railway station: Dilip Kumar further explains, ‘Ashok Kumar listened to me and told it to director Nitin Bose only. I told him not to take my name because I keep fighting with him for my own scenes. What did Ashok Bhaiya do that he said in front of everyone that you people are not paying attention to my scenes and Yusuf has told me this. He asked me this in front of everyone. Later Naushad sahib told me that man, you are pouring ghee in the fire there too.

This movie of Dilip Kumar is quite It was a hit and his character was well-liked. Dilip Kumar played the character of a Divyang in the film. He was seen in this film in search of his childhood sweetheart who was Nargis in the film. Nargis and Dilip Kumar’s onscreen chemistry gave him a new identity. Dilip Kumar also had a lot of trouble in doing this character. Mehboob Khan had also advised him to go to the railway station and see Divyang, after which he was able to play this character easily.





