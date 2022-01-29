Ashok Kumar Pandey new book conspiracy to assassinate Gandhi led by Savarkar Patel wrote to Nehru Savarkar Kaala Pani and After review – Conspiracy to assassinate Gandhi led by Savarkar

Savarkar, who was in political exile since 1946, again came into the limelight when after Gandhi’s assassination, the needle of suspicion also went towards him. In fact, a person named Dr. Jagdish Chandra Jain had given information about the Gandhi-assassination conspiracy from Madanlal Dhingra to Morarji Desai, the then Home Minister of Bombay province, after the first attack on Gandhi, in which Savarkar was also named.

Although his information was not given much attention at that time, the first task of investigating officer Nagarwala, appointed after Gandhi’s assassination, was to raid Savarkar’s house in Bombay. In this, some 150 files and ten thousand papers were confiscated. However, Savarkar was not immediately arrested after the raid as it was feared that his arrest at that time could lead to a fire in the entire Bombay province. Much later, in a conversation with Malgaonkar, Nagarwala said, “Till my last breath, I will believe that Savarkar had hatched the conspiracy to assassinate Gandhi.”

On February 27, 1948, in a letter to Nehru, the then Home Minister Patel also wrote – It is clearly emerging from the testimonies that a fundamentalist faction of the Hindu Mahasabha under the leadership of Savarkar hatched a conspiracy to assassinate Gandhi.

Seeing the needle of suspicion moving towards him, this time also on the 17th day of his arrest, on 22 February 1948, he wrote to the Bombay Police Commissioner – If I am released on the condition that I will not take part in any communal or political activity, then when the government As long as I want, I am ready to follow it. But this time he did not get any exemption from the government.

G.V., the grandson of Lokmanya Tilak and former editor of Kesari, while giving a presidential statement at a meeting held in Poona on November 11, 1964, to welcome Gopal Godse after his release. The Kapoor Commission was set up after Ketkar’s claim that Nathuram used to discuss the consequences of Gandhi’s assassination with him and that Bhadge had discussed future plans with him after the January 20 bombings. .

Ketkar had also said that he had given this information to Balukaka Kanitkar, the then senior Congress leader of Poona, who had informed the then Chief Minister of Bombay, B.G. Kher and Morarji Desai were informed by writing a letter. On the same occasion, N.G. of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Abhyankar praised Godse and compared him to Lord Krishna and Shiva.

PV Dawre and Shantabai Gokhale of the women’s wing of the Hindu Mahasabha also praised Godse in this meeting. The Kapoor Commission report ultimately proved Nagarwala and Patel right. In the Red Fort Trial verdict, Savarkar was found ‘unsafe to plead guilty’ in the absence of corroborative evidence. But reading the report of Kapur Commission it is found that not only did the government witnesses substantiate what Digambar Bhadge had said, but such evidence was already present which suggested that Godse and Apte had contacted Savarkar before coming to Delhi to assassinate Gandhi. had met.

It is astonishing that in spite of so much solid evidence, neither he was produced in the court nor any appeal was made by the government against Savarkar in the Punjab High Court after his acquittal. Savarkar, in response to the allegations against himself, had mainly said that-

(i) It is possible that Godse and Apte Savarkar may have come to the House on January 14, but they did not meet me.

(ii) Apte and Godse did not meet me on January 17, 1948. Even if he had come to the Savarkar House, he might have come to meet a tenant who lives on the first floor.

(iii) I knew Nathuram Godse, Narayan Apte and Dattatreya Parchure as activists of the Hindu Mahasabha. I had known Bhadge’s name when he wrote me the letter. I had no acquaintance with the other accused – Shankar, Gopal and Madanlal, nor had I had any meeting with them. Mr. Apte and Pandit Godse introduced themselves to me in Nagar and Poona as activists of the Hindu Sabha and were later personally introduced to them.

Godse, Apte and other accused had supported his statements to save their guru, but this report, which came two years after Savarkar’s death, shows that on January 31, 1948, N.V. A person named Limaye had told the police that if Nathuram Godse was Gandhi’s killer then Savarkar, his secretary G.V. Damle and bodyguard A.R. Kasar would certainly have known about this conspiracy. Along with the arrested W.B. Chouhan told that if Godse had committed the murder, Apte would surely be with him and Savarkar would have planned this. After this Damle and Kasar were interrogated.

On March 4, 1948, Appa Ramchandra Kasar, the bodyguard of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar told the police-

(i) Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte often used to visit Savarkar and during the partition, Savarkar advised them to keep running propaganda against Mahatma Gandhi and Congress.

(ii) Apte and Godse had accompanied Savarkar by plane to the All India Hindu Conference in Delhi on 5 and 6 August and returned together on 11 August.

(iii) Digambar Bhadge had come to meet Savarkar in the middle of December, 1947 and the meeting could not take place, then came again after three days and they had a conversation. Karkare, Apte and Godse met him two or three times in the same month.

(iv) On January 13 or 14, Karkare came to meet Savarkar with a Punjabi youth and they stayed with Savarkar for about 15-20 minutes. On January 15 or 16, Apte and Godse met Savarkar at 9.30 pm and on January 23 or 24 they again met Savarkar at 10 or 10.30 in the morning and talked for half an hour.

Book – Savarkar – Black Water and After

Writer – Ashok Kumar Pandey

Publisher – Rajkamal Publications

Price – 299/-

Page – 264

Year – January 2022