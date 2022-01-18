Ashok pandit criticize those state governments who welcomes tesla CEO elon musk for investment

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit has focused the state governments who have invited Tesla to their place.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been provided investment by many state governments of the nation. This contains ministers from governments from Mumbai to West Bengal. Discussions broke out on social media relating to the tweets of the ministers. Filmmaker Ashok Pandit additionally jumped into this dialogue and focused the state governments.

Ashok Pandit took a jibe whereas sharing the tweets of the ministers and mentioned that each one these who are inviting Elon Musk, they don’t belief PM Modi. Pandit additionally wrote that these individuals don’t wish to promote Indian businessmen like Ambani and Adani. Pandit tweeted, “Finest instance of undermining Modi ji… these are the identical individuals who don’t need Ambani & Adani to go forward.”

Let me inform you, filmmaker Ashok Pandit shared a tweet by journalist Shiv Aroor. On this tweet, a collage of screenshots of tweets inviting Elon Musk of all of the ministers has been made. The image reveals the tweets of Minister of Telangana, Navjot Singh Sidhu from Punjab, Chief of Tamil Nadu, Jayant Patil from Maharashtra and Minister of West Bengal Ghulam Rabbani. All of them have invited Tesla CEO Elon Musk to come back to their state and make investments.

Is that this the entire matter?: Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a number of days in the past, “There are nonetheless loads of challenges and points to be labored on with the Indian authorities.” Since then, the ministers of various states began giving investment provides to Elon Musk.

Allow us to inform you that Elon Musk had earlier mentioned that India has the very best import obligation for automobiles and needs it to be decrease first, thereby launching Tesla India launch plans.