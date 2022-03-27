Ashok Pandit furious at Arvind Kejriwal’s laughter by mentioning the film The Kashmir Files in Delhi Assembly

The controversy that started with the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ is not taking its name to end. Recently, people expressed their opposition to the statement given by Delhi CM Kejriwal in the assembly, while some people also gave support. However, filmmaker Ashok Pandit has an objection to Kejriwal’s statement and laughed at CM Kejriwal and his associates, saying that it was a lousy act.

Ashok Pandit furious over Kejriwal’s statement: Ashok Pandit, who attended the News18 India debate, said, “I can say with certainty that this false leader (Kejriwal) has not seen ‘The Kashmir Files’ as it does not shoot his narrative. The tragedy of Hindus does not shoot them. The way the laughing face of Kejriwal and his associates came to the fore, it is a blot on the name of humanity.”

,No right to make fun of us”: Ashok Pandit said that “When I saw him laughing, I was shocked, I thought how can a leader fall so low. Those who made fun of us and the atrocities committed against us have had a bad result.” Taking a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal, Ashok Pandit said that “this person has no right to make fun of us.”

Let us tell you that while addressing the Delhi Assembly, CM Kejriwal had said on the question of making the film tax free, that if people are so fond of showing the film, then tell Vivek Agnihotri to upload it on YouTube, everyone is free. will see. After this, the house resonated with the laughter of CM Kejriwal and AAP MLAs. Some people are reacting sharply to this.

Significantly, the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ is based on the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits. There is an allegation of spreading propaganda through this film, while a large number of people are reaching the theater to see the film. Prime Minister Modi also met the director of the film and appealed to see the film.