Entertainment

Ashok Pandit furious at Arvind Kejriwal’s laughter by mentioning the film The Kashmir Files in Delhi Assembly

1 min ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ashok Pandit furious at Arvind Kejriwal’s laughter by mentioning the film The Kashmir Files in Delhi Assembly
Written by admin
Ashok Pandit furious at Arvind Kejriwal’s laughter by mentioning the film The Kashmir Files in Delhi Assembly

Ashok Pandit furious at Arvind Kejriwal’s laughter by mentioning the film The Kashmir Files in Delhi Assembly

Ashok Pandit furious at Arvind Kejriwal’s laughter by mentioning the film The Kashmir Files in Delhi Assembly

The controversy that started with the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ is not taking its name to end. Recently, people expressed their opposition to the statement given by Delhi CM Kejriwal in the assembly, while some people also gave support. However, filmmaker Ashok Pandit has an objection to Kejriwal’s statement and laughed at CM Kejriwal and his associates, saying that it was a lousy act.

Ashok Pandit furious over Kejriwal’s statement: Ashok Pandit, who attended the News18 India debate, said, “I can say with certainty that this false leader (Kejriwal) has not seen ‘The Kashmir Files’ as it does not shoot his narrative. The tragedy of Hindus does not shoot them. The way the laughing face of Kejriwal and his associates came to the fore, it is a blot on the name of humanity.”

,No right to make fun of us”: Ashok Pandit said that “When I saw him laughing, I was shocked, I thought how can a leader fall so low. Those who made fun of us and the atrocities committed against us have had a bad result.” Taking a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal, Ashok Pandit said that “this person has no right to make fun of us.”

Let us tell you that while addressing the Delhi Assembly, CM Kejriwal had said on the question of making the film tax free, that if people are so fond of showing the film, then tell Vivek Agnihotri to upload it on YouTube, everyone is free. will see. After this, the house resonated with the laughter of CM Kejriwal and AAP MLAs. Some people are reacting sharply to this.

READ Also  Bollywood is working with old films in the new year

Significantly, the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ is based on the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits. There is an allegation of spreading propaganda through this film, while a large number of people are reaching the theater to see the film. Prime Minister Modi also met the director of the film and appealed to see the film.


#Ashok #Pandit #furious #Arvind #Kejriwals #laughter #mentioning #film #Kashmir #Files #Delhi #Assembly

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at Dilip Kumar Funeral Place Fans Shouted and Blocked the Passage | Amitabh Bachchan went straight to the graveyard to see Dilip Kumar, this was the reaction of the public

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment