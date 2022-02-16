Ashok Pandit lashes out on priyanka gandhi for targeting PM Modi turban in punjab election campaign says italian calls herself indian

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit often speaks out loudly on every issue. These days, where there are elections in five states of the country, then Ashok Pandit is even more active and is giving his reaction on social media regarding every issue and statement.

Meanwhile, now Ashok Pandit has reacted to the statement of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in which Priyanka had taunted PM Modi’s turban. In fact, during the Punjab elections, PM Modi and Delhi CM Kejriwal wore Sikh turbans in the campaign.

Regarding this, Priyanka Gandhi said in a conversation with the media, “I said that PM and Kejriwal ji come to Punjab and wear a fake turban on the stage, they do not become Sardar from it. Both were born from the RSS. They are both anti-farmer and anti-poor.

Reacting to Priyanka Gandhi’s statement, Ashok Pandit tweeted, ‘If an Italian can or can think of himself as an Indian, then any fellow of India can consider himself a resident of any state!’

If an Italian can or can think of himself as an Indian, then any Indian man can consider himself a resident of any state! https://t.co/W3eivAS5Xo — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 15, 2022

There are mixed reactions from social media users on this matter. A Twitter user named Ranjan wrote, ‘During the tenure of Rajiv Gandhi, the biggest massacre of Sikhs took place and now his daughter will give this certificate that who is the Sardar?’ So somewhere, a Twitter user named Aayush wrote in support of Priyanka Gandhi, ‘He who has India in his heart, he can be Hindustani by living anywhere.

Ashok Pandit has also shared a video of Priyanka Gandhi. In which she is attacking BJP saying that her minister’s son crushed 6 farmers. Did he resign? Our Prime Minister is very noble.. Everyone says that he is very good, so why did he not ask for his resignation. Do they have no moral responsibility towards the country? Today he has got his resignation, tomorrow he will roam freely.

Along with this video, the filmmaker wrote that it looks like Robert is scolding Vadra by asking why he brought this rotten vegetable. Whose maternal uncle and in-laws are both running on bail, she is distributing knowledge on bail. You are blessed Priyanka ji keep it up. Along with this, he also wrote that if Yogi ji comes, Yogi ji is there, then UP is safe.