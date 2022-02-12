Ashok Pandit lashes out on shabana azmi swara bhaskar sonam kapoor on hijab controversy

The hijab controversy that started from Karnataka is increasing continuously. The issue has become so big that prime time debate has started on every news television. In such a situation, people are seen divided into two parts. One group is supporting the hijab and the other is calling for the uniform. Now many Bollywood celebs have also jumped in this debate. During the debate program on Times Now, filmmaker Ashok Pandit named and targeted some Bollywood celebs. Along with this, he also linked this issue with the elections.

A video clip of Times Now’s debate program has surfaced on social media. In this clip, filmmaker Ashok Pandit is seen addressing people who support hijab as ‘hijab gang’. Ashok Pandit is seen connecting this issue with the elections to be held in five states across the country. They say that whenever elections are about to be held somewhere in the country, only then these people become active.

Ashok Pandit counted the gang: Ashok Pandit says, “Whenever elections are about to take place in the country, a drama and a game starts. You can country JNU tukde tukde gang was followed by elections. After this came the award wapsi gang, even at that time there were elections. After them, intolerance gang came at the time of an election, Khan Market gang that too at the time of election, Shaheen Bagh gang at the time of election, Delhi riots at the time of election and now there are elections in other states including UP and Punjab, so this is the drama of hijab gang. is being created.”

#HijabToolKit : ‘Whenever elections are held anywhere in the country, drama starts, Tukde-Tukde Gang, Award Wapsi Gang, Intolerance Gang, Khan Market Gang, Shaheen Bagh Gang and now Hijab Gang are all active at the time of election’ – filmmaker @ashokepandit @navikakumar #SawalPublicKa pic.twitter.com/UJYU2yt9VW — Times Now Navbharat (@TNNavbharat) February 11, 2022

All the accused are one: Ashok Pandit further says, “Take my words, the day the elections are over, this hijab gimmick will end. The second thing to note is that the accused are the same in all the Protests. They are all the same face who raised the slogan of Allahu Akbar, I have no problem with the slogan but she is the same woman who was involved in the tukde tukde gang. All these actors are used as soon as there is a wrong environment to be created in the country.

Targeting the film industry: Along with this, Ashok Pandit also targeted Bollywood celebs and said, “Look in our film industry, there are faces here too, they are the same three hundred people who are behind 2014 that don’t vote for Modi ji, Mod ji. Shouldn’t be prime minister. There are faces, Shabana ji has come, Sonam Kapoor ji has come, Swara Bhaskar will come.

Reaction to Priyanka Gandhi’s tweet: Let us tell you that Ashok Pandit is articulating his side in this matter. Earlier, reacting to Priyanka Gandhi’s bikini or hijab tweet, filmmaker Ashok Pandit tweeted and wrote, ‘Madam, have you heard of something called uniform? If you had gone to school, you would have known that all the students in the school have to follow a dress code!’

Let us tell you that the matter started from Government Girls PU College, Udupi. Six girl students here alleged that they were barred from attending class for wearing headscarf. Gradually, apart from Udupi, the matter caught on in other colleges as well. Hijab was banned in many colleges. After which there was strong opposition to it.

Meanwhile, a video spread on social media in which a student wearing a burqa reaches the college. After this, a bunch of boys wearing saffron scarves start shouting slogans and start chasing the girl student. The girl student is also seen raising slogans of Allahu Akbar.