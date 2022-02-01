ashok pandit shares videos amid up election 2022 supporting BJP and cm yogi adityanath – ‘Akhilesh-Mulayam made us wear a cap by wearing a cap…’ the filmmaker said by sharing the video of the Muslim youth

Ashok Pandit has shared two videos on social media amid the UP elections. These tweets of his are becoming very viral.

There is an election environment in Uttar Pradesh and videos of all the surveys are coming out on social media. One such video has come out, after watching which it is clear that this time the election has risen above caste religion. Filmmaker Ashok Pandit has shared this video through a tweet. This tweet of Ashok Pandit is becoming very viral.

Talking about this video, a Muslim man is seen talking to the reporter and is clearly telling the heat of the election. Talking about his locality, he says, “There are four Muslims here and there is a temple. Take a walk around this area and see how many houses are written on Falana Ali, Phalane Hussain, Phalane Ansari beneficiaries under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme. What else do you need? Muslim only wants protection. He needs freedom to do employment, he needs house, needs electricity, needs water, needs medicine, needs education. The government is giving everything equally.”

Next to this the man says, “There is no need for a leader with a hat. We have worn the cap for 72 years, now do not wear it. We will wear the cap which we want to wear, we Muslims have worn it. Take a look It doesn’t matter if you wear a hat or not. From Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh ji, Charan Singh ji and all Indira Gandhi to Pandit Nehru, these people put on caps and made us walk on foot.

This video of the person is becoming very viral. In such a situation, filmmaker Ashok Pandit, who is very active on Twitter, has also shared this video on Twitter. And wrote, ‘Truth words! Listen with open ears Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi #YogiYesIsSoUPSafeare yogisYesThen#yogi will comeWaveInUP Yogi Adityanath’.

Why didn’t you bring changes then?

When the cap man laughed at the weak

When the poor yearned for a pitched roof

When the daughter-in-law was afraid to leave the house

Because there was neither intention nor intention…

Change happened in 2017 when UP was in danger

A new beginning was made, only development was talked about#difference_clear_has #lotus_khileega_up_in pic.twitter.com/rRqmMQZo5Z — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) January 31, 2022

Along with this, Ashok Pandit has made another tweet. Sharing a video in this tweet, he wrote, ‘Then why didn’t you bring changes? When the topiwala used to laugh at the weak, when the poor yearned for a pucca roof, when the daughter-in-law was afraid to leave the house, because there was neither intention nor intention… Change happened in 2017 when UP was in danger, a new beginning only Talked on development, #differencecleanis #lotuswill bloomUP_in.’

Let us inform that as the date of elections in UP is approaching, similarly all the videos and statements of campaigns and rallies are becoming viral on social media.