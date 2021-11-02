Ashoke Pandit Blast Over Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal: Journey from CM to Tour Operator – Filmmaker’s taunt on Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav also raged on Jinnah’s statement – Journey from CM to Tour Operator

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit has taken a jibe at the statements of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav.

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit has targeted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. The filmmaker gave his reaction on what Arvind Kejriwal said in view of the Goa assembly elections to be held next year and took a jibe at the CM. So at the same time, the filmmaker has also reacted to a statement of Akhilesh Yadav, in which he is seen raging.

Arvind Kejriwal said that if the Aam Aadmi Party comes to power in Goa, Hindus, Christians and Muslims will also be provided free travel to their pilgrimage sites. We will also make a journey from Ajmer Sharif to Shirdi, will also make a visit to Ayodhya. On this statement of CM Kejriwal, Ashok Pandit reacted in a funny way- ‘A journey from CM to becoming a tour operator’.

At the same time, Ashok Pandit has also taken a dig at a video of the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, in which Akhilesh Yadav is seen making statements about Sardar Patel to Jinnah. Hearing this speech from Akhilesh Yadav’s stage, Ashok Pandit said, “Forget socialism, forget Lohia, under the guise of Sardar Patel, the thinking and truth of Akhilesh Yadav, who said Jinnah to be great, has come to the fore.” He should apologize to the country for his statement.

Forget socialism, forget Lohia, Jinnah is a great man under the guise of Sardar Patel. @yadavakhilesh Thought and truth have come to the fore. He should apologize to the country for his statement. pic.twitter.com/Fcbz3bdAgR — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 1, 2021

In fact, while addressing the public during a public meeting in Hardoi on Sunday, Akhilesh had said – ‘Sardar Patel used to recognize the land and take decisions by looking at the land, he used to understand the land only then he used to take decisions, that’s why Iron Man’s work. were known by name. Sardar Patel ji, Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah had studied in the same institution and came as barristers. Studied at the same place. He became a barrister, he got freedom, if he had to struggle in any way, then he did not back down.

Reacting to this post, a user named Rohit Singh said- ‘Even today in India, if the election strategy is being tightened by naming the murderer of lakhs of houses and families, then it is unfortunate. Such sycophants will be rejected by every section of the country. There are many issues in the country which are strong for politics. Our leaders have to tell Jinnah-Pakistan is no more.

A user named Basant Ram said- ‘LK Advani went to Pakistan and called Jinnah great. Praised him a lot. When a Pakistani journalist reminded him that these things would not be liked in India, Advani replied that “I don’t care.” Advani does not care about the people of India. A user named David said- ‘This speech has been given to protect Kashmiri students, who raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.’