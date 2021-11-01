Ashoke Pandit Blast Over Congress: Deleted the names of leaders like Patel-Shastri, only kept reading Nehru Chalisa

When Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi posted on social media on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, filmmaker Ashok Pandit also reacted to it.

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit also reacted when Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi posted on social media on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is called Iron Man.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said- ‘Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji raised the voice of farmers’ rights, self-respect and respect in Bardoli Satyagraha. His struggle inspires us to stand like a rock in the fight for justice against the oppression of the farmers and for the rights of the farmers. Greetings.’

Seeing this post of Priyanka Gandhi, Ashok Pandit said in response- ‘Madam, today the whole country is celebrating the birthday anniversary of #Vallabhbhaipatel ji with joy and gaiety! Your family had erased the names of many leaders like Patel and Shastri! Only Nehru and Gandhi family kept reading Chalisa! PM Modi thank you so much for reminding them!’

At the same time, Rahul Gandhi also made a post in which he said- ‘Today when all the pillars of our democracy are being weakened, we have to remember the contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He was also an important voice among the Congress leaders who built these pillars. Protecting democracy is the true tribute to Sardar Patel. Greetings.’

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s tweet, Ashok Pandit said- ‘Emergency impersonators are shamelessly giving discourses on the pillars of democracy! For 70 years, Modi ji has forced those who only chant the melody of his Nehru Gandhi family to say something about #Vallabhbhaipatel ji! Heart has a stone on it!’

Madam today the whole country is with Harsho Ulhas #vallabhbhaipatel Celebrating ji’s birthday!

Your family had erased the names of many leaders like Patel and Shastri!

Only Nehru and Gandhi family keep reading Chalisa! @narendramodi Thank you so much for reminding them! https://t.co/u04BHwjJeU — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) October 31, 2021

Seeing these posts, the reactions of many people started coming to the fore. A user named Rajesh said- ‘Troll Pandit ji Congress has always remembered. Remember your kept Shastri and Sardar? But you have to remember under compulsion, Gandhi Shastri and Sardar of Congress. A comment came out from an account named Bihari – ‘You are reminding me, Pandit ji, Patel Stadium has now become Modi Stadium’.

Those who impose emergency are shamelessly giving discourses on the pillars of democracy!

For 70 years only those who chant the melody of their Nehru Gandhi family @narendramodi ji ne #vallabhbhaipatel Forced to say something about G.

There is a stone on the heart! https://t.co/fJE7LIOSp7 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) October 31, 2021

A person named Pushkar wrote- ‘The patriots kept hanging on the gallows, the chamchas were still silent, we were taught Nehru is great then who was Sardar Patel?’ A comment came out from an account named Hum Sab Ek Hai – ‘Which book is this written in, just tell me the name of the book!’