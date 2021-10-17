Ashoke Pandit Demands To Stop IND vs PAK Match Said This Is Insult To Our Martyrs

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit objected to the India vs Pakistan match and said that this match is an insult to the martyrs.

T20 World Cup 2021 is going to be held in UAE and Oman. In this World Cup, the Indian cricket team will also play the first match against Pakistan on October 24 under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. This match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, about which people are also getting a lot of excitement. However, on the other hand, filmmaker Ashok Pandit has objected to the India vs Pakistan cricket match, as well as sharing the video saying that it would be an insult to the martyrs.

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit has tweeted about the matter, in which he said that Pakistan only knows how to play Holi of blood. The filmmaker said in the video, “Pakistan is a terrorist nation, it breeds terrorists and is responsible for destroying the lives of many of our innocent people and killing soldiers.”

Expressing displeasure with Pakistan, Ashok Pandit further said, “This country is a cancer for the whole world, as well as a stronghold of terrorism. We are still fighting at this time because of Pakistan. Every day the terrorists sent by them are killing our soldiers. In these conditions when our country will play T20 with him, I don’t think there will be anything more shameful than this. Playing any kind of game with them is an insult to our soldiers.”

Pakistan only knows how to play Holi of blood, how can India play cricket matches with them!

This match is an insult to all the martyrs who have given their lives fighting with Pakistan for the country.

All cricket should refuse to play this match! #Ban_Pak_Cricket#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/g3B4SEKETO — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) October 17, 2021

Ashok Pandit further said in his video, “There is a slap for the families of all the innocent people who have been killed on the streets. I request the government and honorable cricketers that these matches should not be allowed to happen. It is the responsibility of the cricketers and the government that unless Pakistan starts behaving like human beings, no game of any kind can happen to them.

Sharing the video, the filmmaker wrote, “Pakistan only knows how to play Holi of blood, how can India play a cricket match with them. This match is an insult to the martyrs who gave their lives fighting Pakistan for the country.” Social media users also commented a lot on his tweet.

A user named Satish wrote in response to the filmmaker’s tweet, “Tell who is responsible, doing Pakistan, Pakistan will not work.” A user named Pracheer wrote, “If you want to fight Pakistan, fight your battles from wherever you are. Fauji fights on the border, they will fight on the field. The soldiers are also standing for the country, they are also standing for the country. A user named Rajinikanth wrote, “Speak to Jai Shah Pandit ji.” A user named Deep Gupta wrote while asking, “Who is the Sports Minister, who is the President of BCCI?”