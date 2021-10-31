Ashoke Pandit Epic Reply To Rahul Gandhi As He Tweet On Sardar Vallabhbai Patel And Said Pillars Of Democracy Are Being Weakened

Rahul Gandhi tweeted remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in which he said that the pillars of democracy are weakening. The filmmaker has replied to his tweet.

Today is the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who united the country. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was born on 31 October 1875 in Nadiad. On this special occasion of his birth anniversary, many veteran leaders including PM Modi paid tribute to him. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in which he wrote that today all pillars of our democracy are being weakened. Now filmmaker Ashok Pandit has also responded to this tweet of his.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote in a tweet remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, “Today when all the pillars of our democracy are being weakened. We have to remember the contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He was also an important voice among the Congress leaders who built these pillars. Protecting democracy is the true tribute to Sardar Patel.”

Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tweet, filmmaker Ashok Pandit wrote, “Emergency impersonators brazenly preaching on the pillars of democracy. For 70 years, PM Narendra Modi ji has forced those who only chant the melody of his Nehru Gandhi family to say something about Vallabhbhai Patel ji. A stone is placed on the heart.”

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, filmmaker Ashok Pandit also took a jibe at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s tweet. In fact, Priyanka Gandhi wrote in a tweet referring to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, “Iron man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji raised the voice of farmers’ rights, self-respect and respect in Bardoli Satyagraha.”

Priyanka Gandhi further wrote in her tweet, “Her struggle inspires us to stand like a rock in the fight for justice against the oppression of farmers and for the rights of farmers.” In response to the Congress leader’s tweet, the filmmaker wrote, “Ma’am, the nation is celebrating the birthday of Vallabhbhai Patel ji today. Your family had erased the names and marks of many leaders like Patel and Shastri. Only Nehru and Gandhi family used to read Chalisa.