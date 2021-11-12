Ashoke Pandit Gets Epic Reply From Users As He Tweeted If Congress Ever Come To Power They Will Brand Hindu As Terrorist

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit has tweeted, in which he claimed that if Congress comes to power, it will label Hindus as terrorists.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid has come under the target of many organizations like BJP for his book ‘Sunrise Over Ayodhya’. In his book, Salman Khurshid compared Hindutva to ISIS and Boko Haram, which drew outrage among film makers and many other organizations including BJP leaders. Expressing displeasure over Salman Khurshid, filmmaker Ashok Pandit has also recently tweeted, in which he has fiercely targeted the Congress.

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit took a jibe at Congress over Salman Khurshid’s book, saying, “It is a very harsh fact that if Congress comes to power, it will either kill Hindus with terrorism or will call Hindus terrorism. ” This tweet of the filmmaker is becoming fiercely viral on social media, as well as users are commenting a lot on it.

Responding to filmmaker Ashok Pandit’s tweet, a user named Ravi Sisodia wrote, “Congress is the visionary future of our country. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians are the unity of India.” Questioning the filmmaker, a user named Mika wrote, “Which prime minister did Modi ji save Hindus in West Bengal? He didn’t even save a single tweet.

A user named Amit asked filmmaker Ashok Pandit and wrote, “You may be right, but are you sure that BJP is doing right to Hindus?” Natasha Rao wrote, “So you are saying that for 70 years Congress has only killed Hindus?”

Let us inform that Salman Khurshid wrote in his book, “Sanatan Dharma and pure Hinduism, known to sages and saints, are being pushed aside by an uncivilized form of Hindutva. It is the politics version of the Jihadi Islam of groups like ISIS and Bokoharam of recent years on all parameters.” Regarding this book of his, a Delhi-based lawyer had also complained about registering an FIR against him with the Delhi Police.