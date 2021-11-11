Ashoke Pandit Got Angry On Saifuddin Soz As He Said Jagmohan Makes Kashmiri Pandit Leave Amish Devgan Show

Famous Congress leader Salman Khurshid has also come into the limelight for his statement on Kashmiri Pandits after his book ‘Sunrise Over Ayodhya’. Actually, in Amish Devgan’s show, Salman Khurshid had said on the Kashmiri Pandits leaving Kashmir, ‘Gay to gaye, hum kya karein’. He was also discussed about this in Amish Devgan’s show ‘Aar Paar’, where filmmakers Ashok Pandit and Saifuddin Soz also got into a fierce debate.

Talking on Kashmiri Pandits, Saifuddin Soz said, “Kashmiri Pandits, who had to move out, talk about the elements and circumstances of those times. It is unfortunate that Kashmiri Pandits got displaced.” On this matter, news anchor Amish Devgan interrupted, due to which Saifuddin Soz got angry and said that this is your insolence.

Responding to Saifuddin Soz’s comment, filmmaker Ashok Pandit said, “The first thing is that you don’t use the word displaced, we were not displaced. We have been evicted. We were raped, we were murdered, our house was burnt. That’s why we have been evicted, not displaced.”

On Ashok Pandit’s talk, Saifuddin Soz said, “You people have been expelled by Jagmohan, not by Kashmiri Muslims.” On this, the filmmakers got furious and said, “Take care of your tongue and talk, Soj Sahab. We’re not that stupid.” At the same time, the Congress leader also lashed out at the filmmaker and said, “You bring such goons, I will not speak on it.”

In the midst of the debate, news anchor Amish Devgan said, “You are saying that Kashmiri Muslims did not take out, but the voices came from mosques, didn’t they?” On their mosque Saifuddin Soz said, “Complain to the police station and the commissioner about the mosque in which it is said. I will show the written document that Jagmohan had pulled out.”