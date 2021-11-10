Ashoke Pandit Slams Rahul Gandhi Farooq Abdullah Mani Shankar As They Taunt On Narendra Modi Said Misunderstanding Is Worst Enemy

Ashok Pandite has tweeted taking a jibe at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Farooq Abdullah, in which he said that the biggest enemy of man is misunderstanding.

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit recently took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah, Mani Shankar Iyer and Sanjay Nirupam by sharing old videos. In these videos, where Mani Shankar Aiyar claimed that Narendra Modi would never become the Prime Minister of the country, Rahul Gandhi had claimed that PM Modi cannot look into his eyes. Apart from this, Farooq Abdullah had also taunted about 370.

Farooq Abdullah had said in one of his statements, “Modi ji even if he becomes Prime Minister of India 10 times, he cannot remove 370.” While giving a statement in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said, “The whole country has seen that I have clearly said about the Prime Minister that he cannot put his eyes in my eyes.”

On the other hand, Mani Shankar Aiyar had said, “Narendra Modi will never become the Prime Minister of the country in the 21st century.” Sharing these videos, Ashok Pandit took a jibe and wrote, “Man’s biggest enemy is his misunderstanding, from which you and your people are suffering.” Now social media users are also commenting a lot on this tweet of the filmmaker.

Replying to Ashok Pandit’s tweet, a user named Anil Jain wrote, “Man’s biggest enemy is his misunderstanding, this applies to everyone, right?” Responding to Ashok Pandit’s tweet, a user wrote, “You have the wrong misunderstanding who sees God in Modi ji.” Apart from this, filmmaker Ashok Pandit also took a dig at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Actually, the level of ammonia has increased in the Yamuna river, due to which foam is being formed in the river. In such a situation, the work of removing that foam is also going on. Taking a dig at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on this matter, Ashok Pandit wrote, “It is sad to see the condition of these workers who are working in this dirty water too.”