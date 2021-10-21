Ashoke Pandit Taunt on Priyanka Gandhi Smriti Irani has proved this point, ask brother Rahul Gandhi – the filmmaker ridiculed Congrss Leader announcement

Congress has announced to give 40 percent tickets to women in the upcoming assembly elections in UP. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has announced this by holding a press conference in Lucknow. During this, the party also gave a new slogan, “Girl Hoon, Fight Hoon”. While a section is praising this decision of Congress, a section is criticizing.

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit has ridiculed this announcement of the Congress in a way. Sharing the video related to Priyanka Gandhi’s press conference, he wrote, ‘Madam, Smriti Irani has proved this thing in Amethi. Ask your brother Saheb Rahul Gandhi. Ashok Pandit’s reference was to the slogan of the Congress “I can fight, I can fight”.

He wrote in another tweet, ‘Congress means deceit. Sonia Gandhi could not get 33% reservation for women in Parliament. Now Priyanka Gandhi is promising to give tickets to 40% women in UP. Harish Rawat, who could not save his power in Uttarakhand, is calling Captain Amarinder Singh a misguided man in Punjab.

Seeing this video, many people’s comments started coming. Sudama Yadav said- ‘A revolutionary step’. Responding to Priyanka Gandhi, a user said- ‘Pretend, you talk about women, when Dalit girls are raped in Congress states, then you don’t tweet 1 word. They are making a new beginning, they are thinking that people are stupid. Will do drama and people will vote for us.

A user named Prakash asked – How many women are there in Congress’s G23, just tell. What happened to the reservation of women in Parliament? How many MP and MLA women are there in the party? The Congress has announced to give 40 percent seats to women in the next UP assembly elections. Priyanka Gandhi said during a press conference in Lucknow Congress office that ‘Our decision is for every woman of UP. Women’s participation in development work is essential. Women can change the picture of the country with the spirit of service.