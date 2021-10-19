Ashoke Pandit Taunt SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav ji will not get power – in the election meeting, the SP leader appealed to vote for the BJP, then the filmmaker took a jibe – Akhilesh ji will not get power

This video is being told of Kailash Babu Maurya, leader of Samajwadi Party in Bareilly. In the video, SP leader Kailash Babu Maurya suddenly started asking for votes for BJP.

Samajwadi Party leaders were addressing an election rally. In the meantime, his tongue slipped. Instead of appealing to vote for SP, he started taking the name of BJP. This video is becoming quite viral on social media, seeing which a lot of fun is being made. At the same time, filmmaker Ashok Pandit has also shared this video on social media.

Ashok Pandit said in a tweet- ‘Saffron color is such that as soon as a person wears it, a person starts hailing the BJP, Akhilesh Yadav ji, you will not get the power. But yes your party workers will have to join BJP!

It is seen in the video that standing in front of the banner of Akhilesh Yadav and SP, a man wearing a saffron colored kurta says- ‘I want to say to all the brothers, the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party is not only the victory of the BJP, it is our victory. . The stronger we vote for BJP, the stronger we will be. If we vote for the Samajwadi Party, the more we will be stronger.

This video is being told of Samajwadi Party leader Kailash Babu Maurya in Bareilly. In the video, SP leader Kailash Babu Maurya suddenly started asking for votes for BJP. The SP leader is seen speaking in a bindas flow in the video. When Kailash Maurya takes the name of BJP, suddenly SP workers are seen creating an uncomfortable situation and there is a stir on the stage. Watch Video :-

Saffron is such a color that a person starts hailing BJP as soon as he wears it. @yadavakhilesh Yes, you will not get the power but yes your party workers will have to join BJP! @BJP4UP @myogioffice #BJP4UP @samajwadiparty pic.twitter.com/ANdFu8wdrm — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) October 18, 2021

After this video surfaced, people are taking a jibe at SP in their own style. A user named Ramesh laughed and said- ‘It is called self goal, hey hey Tipu ji, victory will be only of Yogi Adityanath ji and once again BJP is coming in UP. The people of UP do not believe in the concept of “free ka chandan, ghis mere nandan” like Delhiites. Anup Kumar Pandey laughed and wrote – Very true – Very true.

At the same time, senior Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Ataur Rehman says that Kailash Babu Maurya has already joined Samajwadi Party 8 days ago, due to which his tongue slipped. When he realized later, he corrected his mistake.