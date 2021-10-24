Ashoke Pandit Taunted CM Arvind Kejriwal Over His Ayodhya Visit On 26 October Said His Grandmother Must Told Him

On Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to visit Ayodhya, the filmmaker shared an old video of him and said that Nani must have said that he should have darshan before the elections.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejiwal has decided to visit Ayodhya before Diwali. On October 26, CM Arvind Kejriwal can go to Ayodhya to visit Ram Lalla. Before him, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also went on a visit to Ayodhya and he also visited Ram Lalla there. Filmmaker Ashok Pandit has taken a jibe at CM Kejriwal’s decision by sharing his old video. Describing CM Kejriwal as a gimmick, Ashok Pandit said that his grandmother must have said that elections are coming, come after seeing Ram ji.

In fact, while addressing a gathering in Kanpur in the year 2014, CM Kejriwal had said, “When the Babri Masjid was demolished, I asked Nani that Nani now you will be very happy. Now the temple of your Lord Ram will be built. Nani said that no son, my Ram cannot break into someone’s mosque and settle in such a temple.

Sharing this video of CM Arvind Kejriwal, filmmaker Ashok Pandit wrote, “Now his maternal grandmother must have said that son elections are coming, go to Ayodhya and have darshan of Ram ji. This guy is a big gimmick in itself.” Apart from filmmaker Ashok Pandit, BJP’s information advisor Shalabmani Tripathi has also tweeted on the matter.

Now his maternal grandmother must have said that son elections are coming, go to Ayodhya and see Ram ji!

This guy is a big joke in itself! https://t.co/IuhJSOW2v5 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) October 24, 2021

Shalabmani Tripathi tweeted taunting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and wrote, “Heard now even aab is coming. Welcome on election tour Arvind Kejriwal ji. Not in your Faizabad, but in our Ayodhya. Long live Rama.” Apart from this, social media users are also tweeting a lot on the tweet of the filmmaker regarding CM Kejriwal.

Responding to Ashok Pandit, a user named Garima Pandey wrote, “Ashok ji can handle the last line a little. Whatever this man may be, but the administration has a hold on him. If all the equations are right, then it will be in the mainstream of India’s politics. A user named Sanjeev Chawla wrote, “According to Shalabmani, the opposition’s entry into the field is tourism. God bless, in 2022 the BJP should remain in UP only as tourists.