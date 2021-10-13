Ashoke Pandit Taunted Mamata Banerjee Priyanka Gandhi As They Chant Maha Mantra Says Seems Like PM Modi Gaved Them Homework

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit took a jibe at Priyanka Gandhi and Mamta Banerjee’s recitation and said that Modi ji seems to have given homework.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi recited the ‘Ya Devi Sarva Bhuteshu’ maha-mantra during the Varanasi rally. Along with this, while addressing the public, he also asked them to say ‘Jai Mata Di’. Apart from Priyanka Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also seen reciting the Mahamantra in one of her rally. By sharing a video related to both of them, now filmmaker Ashok Pandit quipped, as well as said that it seems as if PM Modi has given them homework.

This tweet of Ashok Pandit made about Priyanka Gandhi and Mamta Banerjee is becoming fiercely viral on social media. Filmmaker Ashok Pandit shared the video and wrote, “Listening to them, it seems that Modi ji has given homework and tomorrow he will have to speak without seeing it in the exam. I am sure these people will not pass the exam.”

Now social media users are also commenting a lot on this tweet of Ashok Pandit. Responding to Ashok Pandit’s tweet, a user named Rupesh wrote, “By spending thousands of crores in road shows in Bengal, BJP’s supra has been cleared, remember it not. Maximum leaders bought by BJP are again going to TMC. Tell the BJP to send the free Kashmiri almonds to Pandit ji’s house.”

Hearing these, it seems that Modi ji has given homework and will have to speak in the exam tomorrow without seeing it!

I am sure these people will not pass the exam! #ModiHaiToMumkinHai pic.twitter.com/xOOGausmfP — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) October 13, 2021

Responding to Ashok Pandit’s tweet, a user named Shakeel wrote, “I didn’t know it was written by Modi ji.” Taking a jibe at the tweet, a user named Jaswant wrote, “Everyone knows what Modi ji says without reading. Didi o didi, in the second wave, I was caught reading from the screen.” A user named Hashim Pathan wrote, “Khela hobe.”

Let us tell you that filmmaker Ashok Pandit is very active on social media. On the previous day, he had tweeted about a statement of Mehbooba Mufti, in which the former Chief Minister said that the government has failed to save the minorities in Kashmir. Taking a jibe at Mehbooba Mufti’s statement, the filmmaker wrote, “Look who is saying this? Have some shame ma’am.”