Ashoke Pandit Took a Dig On Rahul Gandhi Called Baba, first choose your president, then talk about taking everyone along – the filmmaker took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Ashoke Pandit Took a Dig On Rahul Gandhi

Bollywood filmmaker Ashok Pandit is very active on social media. Every day, he keeps on posting his views on some issue or the other through Twitter. This time Ashok Pandit made a tweet on Rahul Gandhi. Actually, former Congress President and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi had made a tweet in which he opposed the policies of the central government.

From outside Parliament to Twitter, MP Rahul Gandhi has surrounded the central government on many issues. In such a situation, Rahul had participated in the ‘Parliament Gherao’ program of the Indian Youth Congress. Sharing the pictures of the event, Rahul tweeted that ‘Harega woh har baazi jab nikle nege hum saath! ‘Parliament Gherao’. In such a situation, filmmaker Ashok Pandit took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi in his post and said- ‘Baba, first choose your president, then talk about taking everyone along.’

Reactions of many people started coming to the fore on this post of Ashok Pandit. A user named Rakesh Kumar said- ‘Rahul Gandhi is also in a wonderful misunderstanding that the people of India are with the Congress.’ A user named Nipendra said – ‘Those who are unable to choose their president outside the family, they talk about giving a democratic government in the country.’

Baba choose your President first and then talk about taking everyone along! https://t.co/zSV7D81rin — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 10, 2021

A user named Sudeep said- ‘Does everyone know that, by roaming around, only a member of the Nehru family will become the Congress President. Or a leader who does not have a backbone and does what the people of the Nehru family say.

Let me tell you, Rahul Gandhi while targeting the Center had said, ‘The goal of this government is to suppress the voice of the youth because they know that if the youth of India speaks his heart, then the truth will come out and Narendra Modi The government will go away.





