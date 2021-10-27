Ashoke Pandit Took a Dig On Rakesh Tikait Comment, India Vs Pakistan WC Match: There was interference of the Modi government in the Indo-Pak match, deliberately lost – Rakesh Tikait’s statement, the filmmaker said – is there someone who can cure them? Modi government intervened in the Indo-Pak match, lost intentionally – Rakesh Tikait’s statement, the filmmaker said

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has given his reaction on India’s defeat to Pakistan in T20 World Cup. A video of Rakesh Tikait is going viral on social media in which he is blaming the government for losing the match to Pakistan. Filmmaker Ashok Pandit has also reacted to this clip viral on social media. While laughing at Rakesh Tikait, Ashok Pandit says- ‘Expert comment of eminent cricket expert has also arrived…’ Asking questions about Rakesh Tikait, Ashok Pandit said- ‘Hey brother, is there anyone who can cure this man?’

In the viral video, Rakesh Tikait is seen surrounding the Modi government and saying – ‘I have not seen the match, but the people of the village told that the match has been defeated by the governments. Government of India, Modi Sarkar won the match. So that Hindu Muslim Controversy is born. This is a way to get votes. Lose matches on their behalf, even if the players of the country are insulted.

In the video, Rakesh Tikait is asked – Which village people are these people who are saying this? To this Rakesh Tikait replies- These are all the people of the village, ask anyone. You ask the people of any village. On this the reporter says – that is, you are saying that there was interference of the government in this match? In response, Rakesh Tikait says – If you get votes by losing, then you have lost the match.

* Expert comment of eminent cricket expert has also arrived…

“Hey brother, is there someone who can cure this man”? pic.twitter.com/BUZKiDjvkj — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) October 27, 2021

Seeing this post, comments from users also started coming. A person named Amit Kumar quipped and wrote- ‘Now you have got peace, for two days it seemed that something is missing in life. Every party leader of the Grand Alliance is illuminated by the light of his knowledge. Pray to God and people of UP to give full majority to Maharaj in 2022. Only then will his buckle come off and the bulldozer will be able to walk.

A user named Abhay Thakur wrote- ‘Right man, what is this guy? On this day the world also knows what? One day he was saying that Center and State Govt. There is only one. Then the interviewer said that it is different. So what is different asking? These people consider the world a fool. A user named Bhujaraj said – ‘Tikait Saheb has done wonders. Such a country cannot be made fool for 10 months. For that one has to become capable like Tikait. What ability is there in Tikait Saheb? Keep showing such ability to the journalist as well, to the people of the country and also to the government. Pundit should be put in front of Tikait name.