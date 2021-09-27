Ashraf Ghani’s Facebook page hacked: Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s Facebook page was hacked by a hacker who demanded legitimacy from the Taliban

Dubai

Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s Facebook page has been hacked. Ashraf Ghani himself tweeted that his Facebook page had been hacked. He said that after being hacked, he rejects every post written on Facebook. Hackers, on the other hand, have written a post saying that countries around the world should recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

Ashraf Ghani tweeted that my official Facebook page has been hacked for a long time. As long as this page is not under my control, any post written on it is not legal. Unidentified hackers have written a post on Ashraf Ghani’s Facebook profile page urging the international community to identify the Taliban government. Ashraf Ghani had fled to the UAE long before the Taliban took control of Kabul.

Allegedly absconding with Rs 12 billion from government coffers

Ashraf Ghani was accused of fleeing Afghanistan with Rs 12 billion from the government coffers. Ashraf Ghani later clarified the allegations, saying that Kabul was surrounded by the Taliban and that he had left the country to stop the bloodshed. Ashraf Ghani had said that he had to leave Kabul so early that he could not even take off his sandals and shoes.

Ashraf Ghani said, ‘I just took a waistcoat and some clothes. Trying to kill my character and being told I ran away with the money. These allegations are baseless. You can also ask the customs department officials. They are baseless. He said, ‘I couldn’t take off my slippers and put slippers in their place. I was expelled from Afghanistan. Ghani, who lives in the UAE, said, “If I had stopped, I would have seen the bloodshed in Kabul. I have left Afghanistan on the advice of government officials. In the struggle for power, Kabul should not turn into another Yemen or Syria, so I had to leave the country.