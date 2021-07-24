Ashutosh Rana on about recreating Emperor Aurangzeb on screen | Ashutosh Rana will be seen in the role of Aurangzeb, such is the theme of the series!

New Delhi: Actor Ashutosh Rana will soon be seen playing the role of Emperor Aurangzeb in the historical web show ‘Chhatrasal’. The veteran actor says that history and period drama have always fascinated him. The actor, known for his work in films, says playing the character of Aurangzeb was a wonderful experience.

The story of the webseries will be like this

Ashutosh says, ‘Historical dramas are journeys into the past so they always try more. I have always found period dramas and biopics fascinating and they are one of my favorite genres, so playing Aurangzeb Alamgir was a great process.’ The web show is based on the life of the unsung warrior king Chhatrasal of Bundelkhand.

Bundelkhand’s freedom struggle

Speaking about the importance of the role in the story, Ashutosh says: ‘I have always believed that a great story should have a courageous hero, but his victory is celebrated even more when he faces a larger-than-life rival. have been Chhatrasal’s glorious victory is still cherished as the adversary he faced and the tough fight he fought to fight for the independence of Bundelkhand is commendable.

This will be the whole cast

Starring Jitin Gulati as Maharaja Chhatrasal, this historical drama is directed by Anadi Chaturvedi and will also feature Vaibhavi Shandilya, Manish Wadhwa, Anoushka Luhar and Rudra Soni in pivotal roles. The show will go live on MX Player on 29th July.

