ashwin-eoin-morgan-fight-in-discussion-indian-women-cricketer-punam-raut-shown-gesture-of-sports-spirit-indw-vs-ausw-pink-ball-test-video – Ashwin-Morgan controversy Among women cricketer Poonam Raut presented an example of sportsmanship, the umpire gave not out yet returned to the pavilion; Watch Video

Ashwin-Morgan controversy Among women cricketer Poonam Raut presented an example of sportsmanship, the umpire gave not out yet returned to the pavilion

The issue of sportsmanship, which came in the discussion regarding the Ashwin-Morgan dispute, has once again started making headlines. This time there was no fight, but Indian woman cricketer Poonam Raut returned to the pavilion despite the umpire giving not out.

The Indian women’s cricket team is playing the only Pink Ball Test against Australia at the Karara Oval. In this Day-Night Test match being played in Queensland, the first and second days went to the Indian batsmen. While Smriti Mandhana made headlines by scoring a historic century, Poonam Raut remained the subject of discussion even after getting out.

In fact, the controversy between Ravichandran Ashwin and Eoin Morgan is in the headlines at the moment. There is a lot of discussion about sportsmanship. In the midst of this controversy, Indian women cricketer Poonam Raut has set a unique example of sportsmanship. On the second day, Poonam Rout returned to the pavilion for 36 runs but was given not out by the umpire.

Let us tell you that this incident happened in the 81st over of the Indian innings, when Mandhana was out and Poonam was standing at the crease with captain Mithali Raj. The ball was in the hands of Australian player Sophie Molyneux. Sophie bowls a ball which was going outside the off-stump which Poonam tries to play and she gets the bat.

After this the bowler, wicketkeeper and close-in fielders appealed, but the umpire did not give out. Poonam walked towards the pavilion before the Australian team could take the review. After which the umpire and the Australian team were surprised to see him go. The video of this incident is becoming fiercely viral on social media.

It is worth noting that during the match between KKR and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021, there was an incident in which sportsmanship was mentioned. KKR captain Eoin Morgan and Delhi Capitals senior player Ravichandran Ashwin also clashed with him.

After this quarrel, different reactions came out from the cricket world. Australian media and former cricketer Shane Warne also criticized Ravichandran Ashwin. Now Poonam Raut has shown the mirror to the Australian media, setting an example of sportsmanship.

After this whole matter, Ravichandran Ashwin also responded by coming on Twitter. Along with this, many Indian cricketers have also supported Ravichandran Ashwin on this matter. Amidst this controversy that started regarding sportsmanship, the sportsmanship presented by Poonam Raut today will be remembered for a long time.

If we talk about the ongoing Day-Night Test between the Indian women’s team and Australia, then by the end of the second day’s play, India have scored 276 runs for the loss of five wickets. Deepti Sharma is present at the crease after scoring 12 runs, then wicketkeeper player Tania Bhatia has yet to open the account. Earlier, Smriti Mandhana had scored 127 off 216 balls and Poonam Raut scored 36 runs in 165 balls. Both had added 102 runs for the second wicket.