ashwin-returns-to-india-limited-over-team-after-four-years-against-afghanistan-in-t20-world-cup-2021-virat-kohli-hails-ace-spinner – Ravichandran Ashwin after 4 years Strong comeback in blue jersey, Virat Kohli said this about the Indian spinner after the match

Ravichandran Ashwin played international matches for India in the blue jersey after four years. Prior to this, he played the last T20 against West Indies on 9 July 2017. Ashwin bowled brilliantly against Afghanistan.

Ravichandran Ashwin, currently the senior most spinner of the Indian cricket team, made a spectacular comeback in limited overs cricket. He got a chance to play against Afghanistan in India’s third match in the T20 World Cup 2021. He last played T20I for India on 9 July 2017.

In this match, Ashwin bowled brilliantly, taking two wickets for 14 runs in 4 overs. At the same time, after the match, the Indian captain also praised the legendary Indian spinner. He said that Ashwin’s return has been a positive thing for the team.

Let us tell you that in the first two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand, Ashwin did not find a place in the playing 11. Which was also being criticized from all sides.

Ashwin was last seen playing for India in the blue jersey against West Indies in July 2017. Four years later, he was selected in the team for the T20 World Cup.

For Ashwin, who returned to the limited overs team after four years, the Indian captain said, “Ash’s (Ashwin) return has been a very positive aspect, he has worked hard for it. He showed this kind of control and rhythm in the IPL as well. He is a wicket-taker who bowls intelligently.

T20 WC 2021: India opened the account by defeating Afghanistan, what is the status of the points table of Group-1 and Group-2; Who got the place in the semi-finals

Talking about Ashwin’s T20 career, he has taken 54 wickets in 47 T20 matches for India. He is the third highest wicket taker for India. Yuzvendra Chahal is in the first place with 63 wickets and Jasprit Bumrah is in second place with 62 wickets.

Regarding the race for the semi-finals, Virat Kohli said, ‘Net run rate was in our mind. We talked in the team meeting that whatever chance we have of qualifying we have to focus and stay positive.

Significantly, India beat Afghanistan by 66 runs to increase the competition in Group 2. Where Pakistan has already reached the semi-finals after winning four matches. At the same time, now the main match for the second team is between India, Afghanistan and New Zealand.