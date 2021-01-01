Ashwin T20 World Cup: R Ashwin selects India’s T20 World Cup squad for 2021

Highlights The T20 World Cup will be held in the UAE and Oman from October 17

Team India’s first match will be against Pakistan on October 24

MS Dhoni will be the guide of the Indian team in the T20 World Cup

Offspinner R Ashwin, who did not make the playing XI in the first four Tests of the ongoing tour of England, has been named in the 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup.

Ashwin is back in limited overs cricket after 4 years. He played his last limited overs match against the West Indies in 2017. Though veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav have not found a place in the squad, the fortunes of Akshar Patel and Rahul Chahar have shone.

Chetan Sharma, chief selector of Team India, says that Ashwin (R Ashwin T20 World Cup) has been included in the T20 World Cup squad based on his outstanding performance in the IPL. Ashwin is currently playing for Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

Ashwin, 34, played his last limited overs international on July 9, 2017. He was the only T20 international to play against the West Indies in Kingston. The UAE pitches are helping the spinners and in such a situation five expert spinners have been selected in the team. The T20 World Cup will be played in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

Chetan Sharma said, ‘Ravichandran Ashwin is constantly playing in the IPL. He has done well in the IPL. When you go to the World Cup, you need an offspinner. Everyone knows that UAE’s wicket is very slow. The IPL will also be played here. The role of the spinner will be important. Off-spinners can play an important role here.

All-rounder Washington could not find a place in the squad due to a beautiful injury. Sundar suffered a finger injury during a practice match on the England tour. According to Chetan, ‘Washington is pretty injured and Ashwin is important for the team. He has done brilliantly in the IPL. So he was able to get a place in the team.

Following is India’s 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Lokesh Rahul, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akshar Patel, Varun Chakraborty, Jaspreet Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami.

Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar.