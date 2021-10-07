Asia-Pacific countries rush to buy Merck Kovid pill

Countries in the Asia-Pacific region this week became some of the first countries after the United States to secure a supply of mollupiravir, which drug company Merck says can reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19. Can do.

Merck said in June that the United States had agreed to buy enough pills for 1.7 million treatments at a cost of $1.2 billion. This week, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea said they have reached agreements with the drugmaker to buy the pills, even though their regulatory agencies have yet to approve the drug. Thailand and Taiwan are also in talks with Merck to buy them, Reuters reported.

While many countries in Asia had a slow introduction to vaccination against COVID-19, countries including Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea have now given more vaccine doses per capita than the United States. Merck’s treatment, the first oral antiviral drug that can be taken at home, is expected to help limit the impact of future outbreaks and reduce the need for costly hospital treatment.

A patient takes four capsules twice a day for five days, or a total of 40 tablets.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday that his government has agreed to buy 300,000 courses, pending regulatory authorization, which could take place as early as 2022.