Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021 Mirzapur Season 2 received the award for best original | Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021: Mirzapur 2 wins Best Original OTT Category Award

Amazon Original, Mirzapur Season 2 has won the top honor at the Asian Academy Creative Awards (AAA), Asia Pacific’s (APAC) most prestigious awards for Creative Excellence, held in Singapore on 2nd and 3rd December 2021. The award signifies excellence in the film and television industry in the APAC region.

Available for streaming on India’s most loved entertainment venue, Amazon Prime Video, Mirzapur is a blockbuster show that has received appreciation and love from fans and critics alike. Its win in the ‘Best Original Program by a Streamer/OTT’ category further cements its position as a trailblazing show in the digital space.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India, said, “At Prime Video, we are relentlessly working towards offering our audiences a range of compiling content across genres, categories, languages ​​and formats, that will entertain, inspire and inspire. Our programming reflects the diverse voices of our customers and provides a global exposure to stories that are deeply rooted in local culture, making them more authentic, engaging and immersive to audiences around the world go.

As we complete 5 years in India, our win at the prestigious Asian Academy Creative Awards is a confirmation of our relentless efforts to find and give a platform to the best stories, storytellers and talent. I would especially like to mention the actor, Brahm Mishra, who played the role of Lalit in the series and passed away this week. This award is a tribute to the hard work put in by him and his co-actors and technicians in the series.”

On receiving the award for Mirzapur Season 2, Producer, Puneet Krishna said, “It is a huge moment for every technician and talent of Mirzapur, a series that has become a household name. The authenticity and relatability of the show makes it a unique one. And makes for an interesting series that engages the audience on a deeper level. Heartfelt thanks to each and every actor and everyone who has worked hard behind the camera to make Mirzapur a memorable experience for the viewers.

Thank you for recognizing our efforts by the Asian Academy Creative Awards. We would like to dedicate this award to one of the most talented actors, Brahma Mishra and we wish he was here to share this moment with us. ,

The win cements Prime Video’s position as a service that attracts stories and storytellers. On completing five years of entertaining Indians through its diverse, authentic, local content, it has not only become the most preferred destination for entertainment, but also for its role in ushering in a new era of entertainment in the country. It is also being accepted within the creative economy of

Story first published: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 13:48 [IST]