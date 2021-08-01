Asian Composers Reflect on Careers in Western Classical Music

Tan Dun

Music is my language. To me, “West” and “East” are just ways of speaking – or like ways of cooking. I am a chef, and sometimes I find that my recipe resembles my orchestrations. It would be so boring if you asked me to cook in a style. East and West have therefore become for me a unique recipe in which one plus one equals one.

I am in a very special area historically. I am 63 years old and I am part of the first generation of Eastern composers after the Cultural Revolution to deal with Western forms. But it’s like rosemary, butter, and vegetables. You can cook like that, like that – and that’s why the same orchestras sound so different, from Debussy to Stravinsky to myself.

I’m lucky. When I came to the United States as a student, my teachers and classmates greatly encouraged me to discover myself. And I learned so much from John Cage. After that it was so easy to compose. And when people contact me for orders, I get back to them on what I’m thinking. I remember when Kurt Masur asked me to write something for the New York Philharmonic – the Water Concerto for Water Percussion and Orchestra – I said, “Can I write something for water? He said, “As long as you don’t flood our orchestra.”

Yes, we are often misunderstood. It’s like when you cook beautiful black beans with chili sauce and chocolate. They can say, “Hey, this is a little strange”. But you explain why, and it can be very interesting. Thank goodness I love to talk. And there has been progress for us. I am the first oriental composer to be dean of a western conservatory in Bard. It’s like a Chinese chef becoming the chef of an Italian restaurant. This is the future: a different way of approaching color, without borders, a unity of the soul.