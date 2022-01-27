Asian Games 2022 Cricket Returns After 8 years 1st Time Australia and New Zealand Athletes Will Participate

India has so far won 139 gold, 178 silver and 299 bronze medals in the Asian Games. Indian players performed brilliantly in Tokyo Olympics. It is expected that there will be a significant increase in India’s performance in the 2022 Asian Games as well.

Cricket has returned after 8 years in the Asian Games. At the same time, for the first time, athletes from Australia and New Zealand will participate in these games. The 2022 Asian Games are to be held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China from September 10 to 25. The matches of these games will be played in 5-6-cities. The multi-sporting event will feature 40 sports across a total of 61 disciplines.

These sports also include swimming, archery, athletics, badminton, horse riding, fencing, football, hockey, judo, kabaddi, and many other Olympic sports. Once approved by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), the 2022 Asian Games will also include e-sports and breakdancing. To increase the excitement of the spectators, T20 cricket has also been included in the Asian Games 2022.

Cricket was first included in the 2010 Asian Games. Then Bangladesh team won the men’s and Pakistan team won the women’s gold medal. Cricket was also included in the Asian Games held in the year 2014. Then Sri Lanka in men and Pakistan team in women won the gold medal. Cricket was not included in the later editions. Now after 8 years, cricket has returned again in the Asian Games.

India is a member of the South Asian region of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). India is the only one among the 7 countries to have participated in all the editions of the Asian Games. India has won at least one gold medal in every Asian Games. India has always ranked in the top-10 of the medal tally, barring the Asian Games held in 1990.

The 19th edition of the Asian Games is to be held in the year 2022. This year more than 300 athletes from Oceania countries have also been given a chance to compete in these Games. Athletes from Oceanian countries will participate in the Asian Games for the first time.

Oceania athletes, including athletes from Australia and New Zealand, will be allowed to compete in five sports. These sports are triathlon, athletics, wushu, roller skating and weightlifting.

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has acquired the exclusive rights for the 2022 Asian Games from November 2021 to September 2023. Sony will broadcast the 19th edition of the Asian Games on its sports channels across the subcontinent including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, Bhutan and Maldives. The tournament will also be available on the OTT platform Sony LIV.