Asian gold medalist footballer Chunni Goswami is no more, under his captaincy Bengal cricket team played Ranji final

India’s great former footballer Chunni Goswami died of cardiac arrest on Thursday i.e. 30 April. He was 82 years old. He breathed his last at a hospital in Kolkata at 5 pm. Chunni Goswami is survived by wife and son Sudipto. Goswami was the captain of the Indian football team that won the gold medal at the 1962 Asian Games. He also played first-class cricket for Bengal.

Many sports personalities have expressed grief over the death of Chunni Goswami. He described his death as an irreparable loss. Chunni Goswami used to play on the inner side of the left side and the inner edge of the right side (striker position). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also condoled his death.

BCCI tweeted, “The Board condoles the passing away of Chunni Goswami. He was an all-rounder in true sense. He captained the Indian football team in the 1962 Asian Games and won the gold medal. He also played Ranji matches for Bengal. Under his captaincy, he led the team to the final of the 1971-72 Ranji Trophy.

According to the family, he was battling several ailments including diabetes for some time. Goswami played 50 matches for India as a footballer from 1956 to 1964. As a cricketer, he represented Bengal in 46 first-class matches between 1962 and 1973.

Chunni Goswami was honored with the Best Footballer Award by the Veterans Sports Club Calcutta in the year 1958. The Indian Postal Department issued a postage stamp on him on his 82nd birthday in January this year. He was the third footballer to receive this honour. The postal department had also issued postage stamps in the name of Gostho Paul (1998) and Talimeren O (2018) before him.



Chunni Goswami was awarded the Arjuna Award in 1963 and the Padma Shri in 1983. He was part of the Indian team that finished second behind Israel in the 1964 AFC Asia Cup. He scored the third goal in India’s 3-1 win against Hong Kong. The Indian team then played the final of the tournament.