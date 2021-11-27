Asian nations expand booster shots, with an eye on Europe’s surge.

Officials from highly vaccinated nations in East and Southeast Asia are well aware.

According to the New York Times Tracker, Singapore, which has one of the highest rates of covid vaccination in the world, has given two doses to nine out of ten residents. After authorizing a third dose for seniors on September 14 – just days before both Britain and the United States – the city-state is now giving booster shots to people aged 30 and over, as well as health care and frontline workers over the age of 18.

Other Asian countries are ahead of Europe in expanding booster access. Already Cambodian officials, Honaysia and Japan – countries where nearly 80 percent or more of the population is fully vaccinated – have announced plans to provide a booster to all adults.

And last week in South Korea, where four out of five people have been fully vaccinated, the government reduced the duration between the second and third doses from six months to four. With the opening of the third shot for high-risk adults and people 60 and older in late October, eligibility for shots for people 50 and older also increased.

Kwon Jun-wook, director of the country’s National Institutes of Health, said South Korea weighed in on the situation in Europe by considering its own vaccination policy.

“In those countries, the first wave of infection after relapse was mostly among non-vaccinated people,” he told reporters last week. “Then, after vaccination, the infection gradually increased in the immunocompromised group. Needless to say, we now see countries in Europe, and the United States struggling to get back to normal. ”