Asian nations expand booster shots, with an eye on Europe’s surge.
Asian countries with some of the highest vaccination rates in the world are scrambling to expand booster shots as winter approaches and coronaviruses re-emerge in Europe.
After initially leaving other rich countries behind in vaccination, now many Asian nations have overtaken them. As 2022 approaches and the new Omicron variant signals the alarm, they are calibrating their booster strategies at a time when the virus is spreading in highly vaccinated countries in Europe where booster is not yet widely available.
The European Union’s public health agency on Wednesday recommended that all adults receive a booster shot, especially those over the age of 40. On Thursday, its executive arm proposed that residents in the bloc would need booster shots to avoid testing or isolation while traveling to other EU member states. .
The Director General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Gebreius also warns against the “false sense of security” offered by the vaccine. “No country is out of the jungle,” he told a news conference on Wednesday.
Officials from highly vaccinated nations in East and Southeast Asia are well aware.
According to the New York Times Tracker, Singapore, which has one of the highest rates of covid vaccination in the world, has given two doses to nine out of ten residents. After authorizing a third dose for seniors on September 14 – just days before both Britain and the United States – the city-state is now giving booster shots to people aged 30 and over, as well as health care and frontline workers over the age of 18.
Other Asian countries are ahead of Europe in expanding booster access. Already Cambodian officials, Honaysia and Japan – countries where nearly 80 percent or more of the population is fully vaccinated – have announced plans to provide a booster to all adults.
And last week in South Korea, where four out of five people have been fully vaccinated, the government reduced the duration between the second and third doses from six months to four. With the opening of the third shot for high-risk adults and people 60 and older in late October, eligibility for shots for people 50 and older also increased.
Kwon Jun-wook, director of the country’s National Institutes of Health, said South Korea weighed in on the situation in Europe by considering its own vaccination policy.
“In those countries, the first wave of infection after relapse was mostly among non-vaccinated people,” he told reporters last week. “Then, after vaccination, the infection gradually increased in the immunocompromised group. Needless to say, we now see countries in Europe, and the United States struggling to get back to normal. ”
Studies have shown that the effectiveness of vaccines may decrease over time, and the need for boosters is a hot topic.
Critics say rich nations should stop storing doses. Earlier this month, Dr. Tedros described the global disparity in covid vaccine access as “a scam that must stop now,” with six times more booster shots being administered globally than the primary dose in low-income countries.
