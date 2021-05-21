Asif Sheikh reveals his love for slumber to host Ira Dubey and Neha Pendse reacts on winning the worst actress





Letting their hair down and displaying that inimitable wit that each the senior execs are identified for; Asif Sheikh and Neha Pendse promise to expose numerous secret in enjoyable methods to host Ira Dubey on the subsequent episode of A Desk For Two

The ninth episode of A Desk For Two has come knocking and this time, host Ira Dubey has bought two of Indian tv’s most cherished and well-liked actors, Asif Sheikh and Neha Pendse. Actually, she fittingly welcomes the former with the phrases “iconic”, “timeless” and “somebody who’s etched in Indian tv historical past”. Letting their hair down and displaying that inimitable wit that each the senior execs are identified for; Asif Sheikh and Neha Pendse promise to expose numerous secret in enjoyable methods like the former disclosing how he solely sleeps on his off days a lot in order that his spouse believes his backbone will dissolve whereas the latter revealing how she spends her total spare time making an attempt to work out her new husband. Different enjoyable banter consists of Neha claiming that she’d really feel ecstatic over the reality of lastly getting an award when Ira Dubey asks what her response could be if she was conferred with a trophy for being the worst actress. Useless to say, the total episode guarantees to be a blast. A Desk For Two Season 2 is on the market globally, throughout linear worldwide channels — Zee Cinema Center East, Zee TV Center East, Zee TV APAC, Zee TV UK and Zee TV SAF. The present, which has been shot at the Hyatt Regency, Mumbai, can be streaming on ZEE5. For extra scoop, comply with us on our Instagram Deal with @atablefor2s2.



