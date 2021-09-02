Asim Riaz emotional over the death of Siddharth Shukla: Asim Riaz writes in serious shock over the death of Siddharth Shukla Emotional post See you in heaven

Everyone is saddened by the demise of Siddharth Shukla. He died of a heart attack on Thursday morning. News of Siddharth’s death sent shockwaves through the film and TV industry. Everyone started praying that I wish this news was false. But that did not happen. The family is devastated by the death of Siddharth Shukla, while his friends and fans are also in a bad state. Asim Riaz has suffered a major blow.

Asim Riaz appeared in front of Siddharth Shukla in ‘Bigg Boss 13’. He was deeply hurt by Siddhartha’s death. He has shared photos of ‘Bigg Boss’ with Siddharth Shukla on his Instagram account (Asim Riaz Instagram). Along with it is written, ‘Brother, I will meet you in paradise. Siddhartha Shukla Rest in peace. ‘



Read: Siddharth Shukla’s death news LIVE: Police reach Siddharth Shukla’s house, postmortem at the hospital shortly

Siddharth Shukla dies: car window breaks, what happened to Siddharth Shukla last night?



Asim-Siddharth met in ‘Bigg Boss 13’

We will tell you that Siddharth Shukla was the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 13’, while Asim Riaz was the first runner up. That season, initially saw an amazing bonding between Siddharth and Asim. Siddharth Shukla considered Asim Riaz as his younger brother. However, later there was a fight between Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. But after ‘Bigg Boss’, Asim and Siddharth forgot all their complaints and became friends again.



Read: What happened to Siddharth Shukla last night? Broken rear glass

Infinite Cooper arrives at the hospital



Asim Riaz also reached Cooper Hospital. Siddharth Shukla’s body has been kept at the same hospital. The body is currently being autopsied and then the entire postmortem process will be videographed. Police are also deployed after Cooper Hospital and they are involved in the investigation of the case. Right now everyone is waiting for the postmortem report.