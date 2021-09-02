Asim Riaz emotional over the death of Siddharth Shukla: Asim Riaz writes in serious shock over the death of Siddharth Shukla Emotional post See you in heaven
Asim Riaz appeared in front of Siddharth Shukla in ‘Bigg Boss 13’. He was deeply hurt by Siddhartha’s death. He has shared photos of ‘Bigg Boss’ with Siddharth Shukla on his Instagram account (Asim Riaz Instagram). Along with it is written, ‘Brother, I will meet you in paradise. Siddhartha Shukla Rest in peace. ‘
Read: Siddharth Shukla’s death news LIVE: Police reach Siddharth Shukla’s house, postmortem at the hospital shortly
Siddharth Shukla dies: car window breaks, what happened to Siddharth Shukla last night?
Asim-Siddharth met in ‘Bigg Boss 13’
We will tell you that Siddharth Shukla was the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 13’, while Asim Riaz was the first runner up. That season, initially saw an amazing bonding between Siddharth and Asim. Siddharth Shukla considered Asim Riaz as his younger brother. However, later there was a fight between Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. But after ‘Bigg Boss’, Asim and Siddharth forgot all their complaints and became friends again.
Read: What happened to Siddharth Shukla last night? Broken rear glass
Infinite Cooper arrives at the hospital
Asim Riaz also reached Cooper Hospital. Siddharth Shukla’s body has been kept at the same hospital. The body is currently being autopsied and then the entire postmortem process will be videographed. Police are also deployed after Cooper Hospital and they are involved in the investigation of the case. Right now everyone is waiting for the postmortem report.
Siddharth Shukla dies: Actor Siddharth Shukla dies of heart attack at age 40
#Asim #Riaz #emotional #death #Siddharth #Shukla #Asim #Riaz #writes #shock #death #Siddharth #Shukla #Emotional #post #heaven
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.