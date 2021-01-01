Asin shares photo of her daughter Arin: Aamir Khan movie Ghajini Actress Asin shares a rare glimpse of her daughter Arin

Aamir Khan’s film ‘Ghajini’ actress Asin has shared some photos and videos of her daughter Arin on social media. In this glimpse, Arin is seen waving the tricolor in the back garden of his house.

Although Asin shared these pictures on the occasion of Independence Day, a glimpse of the girl is currently making headlines on the internet. Asin has posted photos of her boyfriend on social media several times. However, the actress is much less active on social media. Asin’s last post was on October 30 last year, in which she shared a photo of her daughter as a late post.



Asin married Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Micromax, in 2016, with whom they have a daughter, Arin. The wedding was kept extremely private, with only close relatives and friends of the couple present. After getting married according to Christian rites, the two got married in the evening according to Hindu rites.



Asin, who has appeared in many Bollywood and Southern films, is away from the industry these days and is busy with his family. Asin last appeared in the film ‘All Is Well’ in 2015. Asin worked with Akshay Kumar in ‘Khiladi 786’. It is said that it was Akshay who introduced Asin to Rahul.

