Asin shares photo of her daughter Arin: Aamir Khan movie Ghajini Actress Asin shares a rare glimpse of her daughter Arin
Asin married Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Micromax, in 2016, with whom they have a daughter, Arin. The wedding was kept extremely private, with only close relatives and friends of the couple present. After getting married according to Christian rites, the two got married in the evening according to Hindu rites.
Asin, who has appeared in many Bollywood and Southern films, is away from the industry these days and is busy with his family. Asin last appeared in the film ‘All Is Well’ in 2015. Asin worked with Akshay Kumar in ‘Khiladi 786’. It is said that it was Akshay who introduced Asin to Rahul.
