ASIS chief hints Chinese officials are passing information to Australia

Symon said democratic leaders in the region were being “manipulated” and “subverted” by countries that “shower them with largesse”.

In a pointed reference to China in his speech, Symon said closed societies “engineer their own trust deficit, treating others as transactional rather than as genuine partners” and that “wolf warriors misjudge the intelligence of citizens around the globe”.

Symon also appeared to single out Chinese President Xi Jinping by saying that leaders who abolish fixed term limits “become responsible and accountable for everything – including the disillusionment that emerges from within. This provides us an edge.”

He said ASIS benefited from the “espionage opportunities that emerge from the suppressed dissent within authoritarian states”.

“Increasingly officials (and) individuals unhappy with the trajectory of closed societies are willing to speak up and take risks,” he said.