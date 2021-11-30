Asked By The law is back, is it time to go home? Rakesh Tikait’s wife gave such an answer Law is back, is it time to go home? The question asked to Rakesh Tikait’s wife gave such an answer

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait’s wife was asked when it was time to go home, to which Rakesh Tikait’s wife Sunita Devi replied- ‘Where has come the time to go home?’

Farmers are no doubt happy ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of three agriculture laws brought in in September 2020. But still they are not ready to back down from their movement. In such a situation, when Sunita Devi, wife of Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, was asked that ‘the law is back, now is the time to go home?’ To this Rakesh Tikait’s wife replied on the sting’s injury. During this time, Sunita Devi insisted on becoming a law on MSP.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait’s wife was asked when it was time to go home, to which Rakesh Tikait’s wife Sunita Devi replied- ‘Where has come the time to go home?’ The report said- ‘Hey, the law is back.’ In such a situation, the answer came from the front – ‘Only the law has come back, now there are more issues. Guarantee not made on MSP, was it made? Say it didn’t happen?’ In response, the reporters started agreeing. Sunita Devi further said- ‘What will happen to the farmer who died at 7 and a half? What will happen to their family? Whose responsibility is it, Thari or the government?’ The reporter said- ‘It is not mine’, then Sunita Devi said- ‘It is not of the government then. So it will be discussed now again.

It has been a year since he did not go home, to this question Sunit Devi replied- ‘So what has happened, this too is home. There are so many men, all of them belong to the house. There is no one outside, whoever was outside would have gone away.

The question was further asked that you used to think that before that the government would agree? On this Sunita Devi says- ‘I knew long ago that the government would agree. The government had brought it, only the government would accept it. There will also be a law on MSP. Why won’t it be made, at most 2-4 days.’ It is to be known, the Modi government bowed before the farmers’ movement which was going on for more than a year and agreed to withdraw all the three laws.

Along with this, PM Modi also apologized to the farmers and said that perhaps he is lacking that he could not understand the farmer brothers well. The Prime Minister had said that the process of withdrawing the three agricultural laws would be started in the Parliament session beginning later this month. Along with this, PM Modi had also expressed the hope that now the farmers will happily return to their homes and fields.