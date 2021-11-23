Entertainment

Askhay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan’s first look from Atrangi Re out now! Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan’s first look released

2021-11-23
Superstar Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan starrer film Atrangi Re was in discussion for a long time and fans were waiting for its trailer. It is worth noting that tomorrow i.e. on November 24, the powerful trailer of this film is going to be released. But at this time the first looks of all the characters of this film have been revealed. The powerful looks of all the stars have been released through motion videos. Akshay Kumar is seen in three different looks in this,

Dhanush and Sara also look amazing in three new looks. In the first picture, Akshay Kumar is seen playing the dholak and somewhere he is looking like a emperor. Before this, you would hardly have seen Akshay Kumar in such a character.

This will be the first time that the audience will see the trio of Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan on screen for the first time. The fans of all three are very excited about this film.

Recently it was revealed that this film is somewhat reminiscent of Rajhanan. Sara Ali Khan can be in the role of Dhanush’s wife in this film. But the twist comes in the film when Sara Ali Khan falls in love with Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar is a carefree character in this film. Akshay Kumar is going to be seen once again doing a blast with a different character. On the work front, Akshay Kumar is busy with films like Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey and Gorkha. In these films, he will again have a strong blast.

english summary

Bollywood Superstar Askhay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan’s first look from Atrangi Re out now! Read the details which is viral.


