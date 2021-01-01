aslam farooqui isi link: Maulvi Abdullah alias Aslam Farooqi, head of Islamic State Khorasan province, according to the news, Aslam Farooqi is a Pakistani citizen, ISKP Amir Aslam Farooqi and Pakistani links curiosity, mastermind of attack on Kabul airport Aslam Farooqi is a Pakistani citizen. ‘Pakistani blood’ in mastermind of Kabul airport attack, Aslam Farooqi’s wire linked to ISI

No matter how much Pakistan tries to be ‘poor’ in front of the world, its pole has been exposed. Every time it comes to the fore, it harbors frightening terrorists. Nourishes. The Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) has claimed responsibility for the attack on Kabul airport. More than 100 people, including 13 U.S. Marines, were killed and 200 wounded. The head of the Islamic State of Khorasan province, Maulvi Abdullah alias Aslam Farooqi, has been in the spotlight since the attack. He is a Pakistani citizen.Aslam is the mastermind of several attacks last year, including a massacre at a Sikh shrine and a hospital in Kabul. In retaliation for the Muslims of Kashmir, the ISKP claimed responsibility for the March 25 attack on the Kabul Gurdwara. Several Afghan Sikhs, including an Indian national, were killed.

ISKP activists are carrying out attacks in Kabul with the Haqqani network. Both organizations are affiliated with Pakistan’s notorious ISI. According to experts, the ISI is using the ISKP and the Haqqani network to keep a close eye on the actions of the Taliban leadership.

Will India recognize the Taliban for those who are on the verge of leaving Afghanistan? The government responded

Pakistan was helpless to escape

Aslam Farooqi was arrested by Afghan security forces in April last year. But, when the Taliban captured Kabul on August 15, they released all the terrorists from Bagram prison. While in the custody of Afghan security forces, Aslam Farooqi confessed to having links with ISI. So Pakistan was desperate for his extradition. This was denied by the then Afghan government.

The mastermind of the attack on Kabul airport was now believed to be ISKP chief Aslam Farooqi. The Taliban claim that the ISKP is their arch-enemy, but in particular, the Taliban released them from Bagram prison.

One week ago, ISKP’s propaganda video clip accused the Taliban of being US puppets and not promoting true Sharia. In the same message, ISIS promised a new phase of jihad in Afghanistan and launched a wave of attacks.

Indians returning from Kabul told painful stories

Haqqani’s hand to ISKP

This Thursday, they lived up to that promise. The Guardian quoted IS’s official Amak news agency as saying that the ISKP had released a photo of one of the suicide bombers, Abdul Rahman al-Logari, who carried out his alleged martyrdom operation near Kabul airport. The IS statement further said that the attackers managed to reach a distance of at least five meters from the US military, which was overseeing the process of collecting documents from hundreds of translators and contractors preparing to leave the country.

According to intelligence experts, although the ISKP is weaker than its rival the Taliban, it has the strong support of the Haqqani Network (HQN) and its leader, Sirajuddin Haqqani. In fact, a complex link involves a deputy leader of the Haqqani Taliban and a member of the Taliban’s peace negotiating team.

Three copies of Holy Guru Granth Sahib Ji on the head and 75 people … Indian Air Force plane returning from Kabul

Farooqi is among several terrorist groups in Pakistan

The Islamic State had in January 2015 officially announced the creation of Khorasan Province (a historic region of the Persian Empire that includes Iran, Central Asia, Afghanistan and parts of Pakistan) or its Afghan allies known as ISIS-K or ISKP.

In April 2019, Pakistani national cleric Abdullah alias Aslam Farooqi replaced Maulvi Zia-ul-Haq alias Abu Omar Khorasani as head of the ISKP. Farooqi belonged to the Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LEJ), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) and later the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Farooqi belongs to the Mamozai tribe. It is in the Orakzai Agency area on the Pak-Afghan border.

