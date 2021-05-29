ASRB NET ARS STO Prelims 2021 Postponed due to COVID-19 Surge, New Dates Soon





ASRB NET ARS STO Prelims 2021: Agricultural Scientist Recruitment Board (ASRB) has postponed Nationwide Eligibility Check (NET), Agricultural Analysis Service (ARS) & Senior Technical Officer (STO) Examination 2021 due to the prevailing scenario attributable to COVID-19 pandemic.

Nationwide Eligibility Check (NET), Agricultural Analysis Service (ARS) & Senior Technical Officer (STO) Examination 2021 was scheduled to be held from 21 June 2021 to 27 June 2021. The brand new dates of the examination can be introduced in due course of the time. All candidates are suggested to maintain checking on the official web site for the most recent updates.

In accordance to the discover launched on the official web site, the revised dates for the examination can be notified on ASRB’s Web site a minimum of 15 days prior to the graduation of the examination. All candidates are suggested to maintain checking on the official web site of ASRB.i.e.http://www.asrb.org.in/.

Earlier, the prelims examination for NET, ARS, STO was to conduct at 32 examination centres throughout the nation. The primary examination was to held on 19 September 2021. Due to the prevailing scenario, the exams have been postponed. All candidates are suggested to maintain checking on the official and equipment up themselves for the examination.

This drive is being achieved to recruit 287 vacancies via Agricultural Analysis Service (ARS) & Senior Technical Officer (STO) Examination 2021. The web course of was began on 5 April 2021 and ended on 25 April 2021.

