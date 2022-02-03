Assam: 60 year old man fighting for citizenship commits suicide after getting upset

A 60-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday in Assam’s Morigaon district. Let us tell you that this elderly man named Manik Das was fighting a legal battle to prove his citizenship before the Foreigners Tribunal (FT). Manik Das was a resident of Borkhal village. His family has claimed that Manik Das committed suicide due to depression and mental torture during the proceedings of the tribunal.

Manik Das used to sell dried fish. Since December 2019, he was fighting a battle to prove his Indian citizenship before the FT. His name was included in the National Register for Citizens (NRC) published a few months back. The family alleges that even after this they were asked to prove their citizenship.

Let us inform that Manik Das is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter. To prove citizenship, the daughter said that Das had all valid legal identity documents like PAN card, Aadhar card and land documents. Thereafter the notice was sent.

On the other hand, Morigaon Deputy Superintendent of Police (Border) DR Bora says that Manik Das may have committed suicide due to family reasons. It is completely wrong to link it with the FT case. The cause of suicide may be domestic issue. Bora says that Manik Das was given only a notice after the order of the Gauhati High Court.

Also Read UP Election: CM Yogi presented the report card, said – took the economy of UP to number 2, there was no riot in the last five years

Let us inform that Das’s legal counsel Deepak Biswas says that the last hearing in the citizenship matter was held about a month ago. Where Das submitted his reply to the Tribunal. We were to present witnesses in the next hearing.

According to news agency PTI, Das was missing since Sunday and his body was found near his house on Tuesday evening. The police have said that it is prima facie a case of suicide. The truth of this matter will be known only after the post-mortem report.

The post Assam: 60 year old man fighting for citizenship commits suicide in distress appeared first on Jansatta.

#Assam #year #man #fighting #citizenship #commits #suicide #upset