Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Recruitment 2021, Walk in for Scientific Assistant/Field Assistant Posts

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Job Notification 2021: Assam Agricultural University (AAU) has invited functions for the recruitment to the posts of Scientific Assistant/Field Assistant. Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 07 June 2021.

Assam Agricultural University introduced job notification for the publish of Scientific Assistant/ Subject Assistant has been launched formally. Any Graduate move can apply for this job opening.

Vital Date:

Walk-in-interview Date: 07 June 2021

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Scientific Assistant/Field Assistant Emptiness Particulars

Scientific Assistant/Field Assistant: 02 Posts

Eligibility Standards for Scientific Assistant/Field Assistant Job

Academic Qualification:

Commencement with prior experience in:

Rice Grain High quality laboratory work Rising and sustaining rice crops at subject and laboratory. Age Restrict: No more than 40 years as on 07 June 2021.

Wage: Rs. 18000 monthly.

The right way to Apply

Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 07 June 2021. Candidates ought to carry their software (Arduous copy) addressed to Chief Scientist, RARS, AAU, North Lakhimpur, Assam in attaching duly stuffed software type (Normal Type of Software, Assam Gazette of Half IX) together with current passport dimension {photograph} and photocopies of related certificates and different testimonials in help of age, qualification, expertise and many others. on the day of strolling interview i.e., 07 June 2021 at 10:00 am. Please point out the title of the Put up and Venture Code in the topic line. Applicant should carry all the unique certificates on the time of interview for the aim of verification. No TA/DA can be admissible for showing for the interview. Chosen candidates must be a part of responsibility instantly on receipt of the provide. No interim enquiries/correspondence/communication of any kind can be entertained on the matter. Canvassing in any type and / or bringing any affect, political, or in any other case, can be handled as a disqualification for the publish utilized for.

