Assam Board Exams 2021 For Class 10, 12 to Begin From July 15 But On This Condition





Assam Board Exams 2021 Newest Replace: Making a significant announcement on Assam Board Exams 2021, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday mentioned that the state board examinations for lessons 10 and 12 shall be held from July 15, however the situation is the COVID-19 positivity fee wants to go under two per cent. The present positivity fee within the state is 3.24 per cent.

Giving additional particulars, the chief minister mentioned that over the previous few days, a sequence of conferences have been held by the schooling division with guardians, college students' organisations and different stakeholders and they're in favour of holding the examinations.

"The schedule for the examinations shall be introduced throughout the subsequent few days however with the rider that the positivity fee within the state comes down to lower than two per cent," he mentioned.

The assertion from the chief minister comes at a time when a number of states have cancelled their board examinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic after the Central Board of Secondary Training (CBSE) determined not to maintain its class 12 examination.

He additionally added that the examinations shall be held for one or two days with strict compliance of Covid protocols and the query papers shall be of goal sort.

“The matric (class 10) and the upper secondary examinations are necessary as a number of empowering schemes like handing laptops and scooties are linked to these examinations,” he mentioned.

The chief minister additionally made it clear that if the positivity fee is above two per cent on July 1, the board examinations shall be cancelled because the state can’t take threat with the lives of scholars.

“If the examinations are cancelled, faculties shall be directed to conduct the analysis for which the modalities shall be labored out and Training Minister Ranoj Pegu will announce it accordingly,” he mentioned.

The Excessive College Leaving Certificates examination for Class 10, held by the Board of Secondary Training, Assam, and the Class 12 last examination carried out by the Assam Increased Secondary Training Council, have been scheduled to begin in Might.

