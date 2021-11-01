Assam CM left his son with family hostel, said- a new journey started with our blessings

Assam CM Hemant Sarma’s son has joined National School of Law. On Sunday, Hemant shared a photo on social media, in which the CM, his wife and daughter-son were seen present in the hostel of Law College. CM wrote on his Twitter- His son Nandil has started a new journey from this hostel room. We have dropped them in school with many blessings. His new journey started with our blessings.

Nandil Sarma has been a student of Doon School. He was one of the meritorious students of Doon and also became the school captain. Hemant also shared a video of Nandeel’s speech, in which his son is talking about his life journey. In this, he is seen saying how he was too scared to come out of his dormitory, but one day he became the school captain.

Hemant Sarma was known as a Congress leader till 2015. But after that he joined BJP. He became the cabinet minister of Assam by winning the 2016 election. The central leadership of the BJP made him the head of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) in 2016. Sarma married Riniki Bhuya Sarma on 7 June 2001. He is survived by a son Nandil Biswa Sarma and a daughter Sukanya Sarma. He became the CM after BJP’s victory in Assam in 2021. He took oath as the Chief Minister of Assam on 10 May 2021.

Nandil has started a new journey of his life from this hostel room today. We just dropped him in the law school with lots of blessings. pic.twitter.com/6pXnYydoDG — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 31, 2021

CM’s son drops a year and works hard to get into NLSIU, India’s top Law School with an AIR of 40 in CLAT. And, the CM despite his schedule does not forget the Pitrudharma & accompanies the son to settle him, just like a middle-class father would have. Himanta Da is pure gold? — Kiran Mahasupakar | (@StrategyisLove) October 31, 2021

In the end, we are all humans. This photo of @himantabiswa with family is so pure. You see the care of the father very clearly reflecting in this. https://t.co/VbszecjTKh — Tenzin N. Bhutia (@TNangs) October 31, 2021

In a conversation with the Times of India, Hemant had said that he does not want his son to enter politics. The more he stays away from politics, the better. He said that the challenges he himself faces as a leader, he does not think that his son will be able to meet him. Sarma says that it is her heartfelt wish that the son should not follow in his footsteps.

On the other hand, people on social media praised the spirit of the CM. Kiran wrote – CM dropped his son in law school. Putting aside his busy schedule, he was seen chirping with the family. He did not forget his paternal dharma, it is commendable. In Hemant’s favor, he wrote that he was made of 22 carat gold. He did what a middle-class father does. Tenzin N Bhutia wrote – After all we are all human. It is clearly visible from the photo that despite being the CM, how Hemant remains concerned for the family.