Assam CM on Sipazara violence: Chief Minister Himanta Assam said on the violence that 11 of our policemen were injured and we will not stop removing encroachments.

Violence erupted in the Sipazar area of ​​Assam’s Darang district on Thursday as encroachments were cleared. Police opened fire to clear the encroachment, killing two people. About 20 people were injured. On Friday, Chief Minister Himant Biswa Sharma reacted to the matter for the first time. “We have 11 policemen injured,” he said. Encroachment removal work will continue in Sipazar.Speaking to media, Sharma said a judicial inquiry has been ordered into the matter. We will investigate how the cameraman came to the scene and why he tried to dominate the person lying on the ground. “We can’t give about 40 acres of land without Aadhaar and where will people go? I will talk to the encroachers again about this. Explain that while removing the encroachments, about 800 families started protesting the demand for rehabilitation. They claim that the land on which they lived for decades has been evicted.

‘Sipazar area is famous for murders’

Chief Minister Sharma said the removal of the encroachment had been under consideration for four months. We want to use 27,000 acres of land. There was a temple but it was also encroached by people. Sharma said the Sipazar area has been known for killings since 1983. They have seen encroachments everywhere here.

The Congress said that the BJP government resorted to violence

Notably, a video went viral on social media on Thursday during the Sipazara violence. It shows a man with a camera jumping on a man lying on the ground. The man also had a gunshot wound to the chest. The accused cameraman has been arrested by the police. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has termed the police action as a government-sponsored shooting.