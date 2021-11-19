Assam Congress files FIR on Kangana Ranaut over her statement about Mahatma Gandhi! Kangana Ranaut stuck on the statement of independence and Gandhiji

treason case should be filed

He says that Kangana Ranaut should be booked for sedition. The complaint lodged against Kangana Ranaut at Guwahati’s Dispur police station urged the police to register an FIR against her under sections related to sedition, claiming that she insulted India’s independence in 1947.

Padma Shri Award

Many similar cases have come to the fore. Kangana Ranaut was recently awarded the Padma Shri award. Since then many people have expressed their opposition. On the workfront, Kangana Ranaut is currently in discussion about her film Dhaakad.

acted in strong films

Kangana Ranaut has worked in many strong films before this and people have liked her work. Kangana Ranaut constantly speaks her words on social media and her Twitter account was closed some time ago due to many controversial things.

are busy

Now she will never be able to tweet again. At present, Kangana Ranaut is busy with her films and still her statements are not taking its name to stop.