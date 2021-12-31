Assam: Hemant Biswa got close to Sarma, Congress MLA suspended for supporting BJP government

Along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Shashikant Das had announced on 20 December that he had joined the government, but would remain in the Congress.

The party has suspended the Congress MLA who was close to Assam CM Hemant Biswa Sarma and said that he would support the BJP government. The Congress on Friday suspended its MLA Shashikant Das from the party accusing him of indulging in anti-party activities.

Along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Das had announced on 20 December that he had “joined the government” but would remain in the Congress. Das, a first-time MLA from Raha, was served a show-cause notice by the Congress soon after he made the remarks from the chief minister’s chamber in the assembly premises. He was asked to clarify his stand within a day.

In a statement, the Congress said that Das is suspended with immediate effect for repeatedly violating party discipline and indulging in anti-party activities. Shashikant Das was in Congress for many years. He had earlier said that he had known Sarma for many years and was impressed by the proactive steps taken by the government for the development of all communities in Assam. That’s why he will support the BJP government.

The state’s main opposition Congress had in October suspended another MLA, Sharman Ali Ahmed, for violating party discipline. Ahmed was arrested in September for his alleged communal remarks in connection with the eviction drive in Darrang district that killed two civilians and injured over 20, including policemen.

At present, the BJP has 62 MLAs in the 126-member Assembly, while its ally AGP has nine MLAs and the UPPL has seven. In the opposition camp, Congress has 27 MLAs, AIUDF 15, BPF three and CPI(M) one.