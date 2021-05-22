Assam HS TET Result 2021 Out @ssa.assam.gov.in and sebaonline.org, Download Higher Secondary TET Score Card Here





Assam HS TET Revised Result: Board of Secondary Training, Assam (SEBA) has launched the revised results of Higher Secondary Instructor Eligibility Take a look at (HS TET) for Submit Graduate Lecturers (PGT) on its official web sites i.e. ssa.assam.gov.in or sebaonline.org. Candidates who appeared for the Assam TET 2020 examination can obtain Assam Higher Secondary TET Result 2021 from the official web site. As per the official web site, ” Score Card is on the market, Please Login and Download the Score Card.”

Assam HS TET Result Hyperlink is given under. The candidates can obtain Assam TET Result, immediately, via the hyperlink under:

Easy methods to obtain Assam HS TET Result 2021 ?

Go to the official web site of SEBA- sebaonline.org Click on on the hyperlink “HS TET Outcomes (Revised) Hyperlink 1 & Hyperlink 2”, gien on the left nook of the homepage A brand new web page might be opened, enter your ‘Software no / Username’ and ‘Password’ Download HS TET Result 2021 Take a print out for future use

The Assam HS TET 2020 examination was held offline in written mode on 10 January 2021 at numerous examination centres of the state. Earlier, the outcome was introduced 11 February 2021. Now, the board has introduced the revised outcome after consequent upon receipt of a number of illustration from the candidates. The TET empowered committee re-examined the matter via topic consultants. On the premise of experiences, so obtained, it’s determined to revise the reply key of the Higher Secondary TET.

Assam HS TET Result Discover Download

Assam HS TET Discover