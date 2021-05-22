Assam HS TET Result 2021 Out @ssa.assam.gov.in and sebaonline.org, Download Higher Secondary TET Score Card Here
Assam HS TET Revised Result: Board of Secondary Training, Assam (SEBA) has launched the revised results of Higher Secondary Instructor Eligibility Take a look at (HS TET) for Submit Graduate Lecturers (PGT) on its official web sites i.e. ssa.assam.gov.in or sebaonline.org. Candidates who appeared for the Assam TET 2020 examination can obtain Assam Higher Secondary TET Result 2021 from the official web site. As per the official web site, ” Score Card is on the market, Please Login and Download the Score Card.”
Assam HS TET Result Hyperlink is given under. The candidates can obtain Assam TET Result, immediately, via the hyperlink under:
Assam HS TET Revised Result Download Hyperlink 1
Assam HS TET Revised Result Download Hyperlink 2
Easy methods to obtain Assam HS TET Result 2021 ?
- Go to the official web site of SEBA- sebaonline.org
- Click on on the hyperlink “HS TET Outcomes (Revised) Hyperlink 1 & Hyperlink 2”, gien on the left nook of the homepage
- A brand new web page might be opened, enter your ‘Software no / Username’ and ‘Password’
- Download HS TET Result 2021
- Take a print out for future use
The Assam HS TET 2020 examination was held offline in written mode on 10 January 2021 at numerous examination centres of the state. Earlier, the outcome was introduced 11 February 2021. Now, the board has introduced the revised outcome after consequent upon receipt of a number of illustration from the candidates. The TET empowered committee re-examined the matter via topic consultants. On the premise of experiences, so obtained, it’s determined to revise the reply key of the Higher Secondary TET.
Assam HS TET Result Discover Download
Assam HS TET Discover
FAQ
I’ve cleared HS TET. What’s the validity ?
All candidates who move the TET might be awarded a certificates. The validity of the
certificates shall be for a most interval of seven(Seven) years from the date of concern of the certificates by the Empowered Committee, Authorities of Assam topic to the situation that the candidate in any other case fulfills the eligibility standards prescribed as per Govt. of Assam Service rule for recruitment as Submit Graduate Train
What’s HS TET Result Hyperlink ?
You may obtain the outcome both via http://43.240.64.221/TET_Special_2020/?r or https://cetcell.internet/TET_Special_2020/?r
