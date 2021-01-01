Assam News: Assam Boat Accident Latest News: Assam Boat Accident Latest News Update

Highlights 50 passengers rescued in Assam boat accident, 70 still missing

The collision took place on Wednesday near Nimti Ghat on the Brahmaputra River in Jorhat, Assam.

A large private boat sank after hitting a government boat in the accident.

Jorhat / Guwahati

Fifty passengers have been rescued in a boat accident in Assam, while 70 are still missing. A large private boat sank on Wednesday after hitting a government boat near Nimati Ghat on the Brahmaputra River in Jorhat, Assam. The collision took place when a private boat ‘Maa Kamala’ was heading towards Majuli from Nimati Ghat. The government boat ‘Tripkai’ was coming from Majuli.

The NDRF said 120 people were on board when the boat sank. One woman died. Relief and rescue work begins overnight. The search for the missing continues.

The Chief Minister will take stock today

Assam Chief Minister Himant Biswa Sarma expressed concern over the accident. He directed the district administrations of Majuli and Jorhat to expedite the rescue operation with the help of NDRF and SDRF. The CMO said in a statement that the Chief Minister himself would visit Nimti Ghat tomorrow to take stock of the situation.

The Prime Minister-Home Minister expressed grief

In a tweet, Modi said, “We are saddened by the boat accident in Assam. Every effort is being made to save the passengers. I pray for the safety and welfare of everyone. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted, ‘Saddened to learn of the boat accident in Assam. Chief Minister Himant Biswa “The state administration is trying its best to save the people. We are constantly monitoring the situation,” he said.