Assam Police Recruitment 2021: Assam Police Vacancies 2021: Government Jobs for Graduates, Hundreds of SI Vacancies in Assam Police – Assam Police Si Recruitment 2021 306 To fill the vacancies, check the details of Government Jobs here.

Recruitment for the post of Assam Police SI.

Graduates can apply online.

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021: There is good news for young people looking for a job in the police. Assam Police has issued notification for Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2021. More than 300 applications have been invited for SI (SI Recruitment 2021). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from December 10, 2021. Those who want to work as an SI in Assam Police will get a good salary.



A total of 306 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive (Assam Police SI jobs). The last date for submission of online application is 09 January 2022. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Assam Police Department slprbassam.in. Assam Police Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (Assam Police SI Vacancy 2021 Details)

Out of the total 306 vacancies for SI posts, 126 are reserved for general category, 83 for OBC or MOBC, 21 for SC, 15 for ST (H), 31 for ST (P) and 30 are reserved. EWS range. Huh.

Who can apply?

Graduates of Arts, Science or Commerce from any recognized university or institution can apply for the post of SI. The age of the candidate should not be more than 26 years and not less than 20 years. Please read the instructions below carefully for more details.

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021: Salary (Salary Scale)

Selected candidates will be given Rs. 14000- Rs. 60500 (Pay Band No. 2) with a grade pay of Rs.8700 / – and other allowances acceptable as per rules.

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021 Selection Process

Eligible applicants will be recruited on the basis of written test, Physics Standard Test (PST) or Physical Fitness Test (PET) and Viva Voce. The written test will be of 100 marks and will be based entirely on OMR. There will be 100 questions and each question will be of 1 (one) marks.

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website